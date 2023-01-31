6737A04F-A957-4151-B4F2-EB475875D740.jpeg

Science Hill’s Oliver Peterson, middle, loses control of the ball under the defensive pressure of a pair of Morristown East defenders.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

It was a tough basketball night on The Hill.

Science Hill’s boys were clipped 73-60 by Morristown East on Tuesday night at The New Gym, sending the Hilltoppers to their first 20-loss season in school history.

