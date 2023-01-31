It was a tough basketball night on The Hill.
Science Hill’s boys were clipped 73-60 by Morristown East on Tuesday night at The New Gym, sending the Hilltoppers to their first 20-loss season in school history.
“All I tell them is this: We need to continue to get better,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Jon Higgins said. “Because the reality is, regardless of what our record is, if we play well into the tournaments nobody is really going to think about what we did in November, December or January.
“I believe in this team, and I believe in our ability to make some noise in the tournament and go pretty far. If we do that, who really cares what our record was at the end of the day? That’s my approach to it.”
The loss came with a silver lining as Luke Guimond scored 18 points. It came one week after Oliver Peterson’s big game against Daniel Boone. Are the Hilltoppers starting to piece some things together?
“That’s definitely the hope,” Higgins said. “If you can’t see growth in players now, then something’s wrong. I saw things from kids tonight that we didn’t see at the beginning of the season. That’s growth. There’s definitely some things we can latch on to.”
In the girls’ game, Morristown East outlasted Science Hill for a 54-53 double-overtime victory. Ella Wampler made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left in the second extra period for the final margin. Science Hill missed a potential winning shot at the buzzer.
BOYS FALL SHORT
On this night it was too much of Kyle Cloninger. The Hurricanes’ standout scored 19 of his 31 points in the second half as East pulled away.
Science Hill stayed competitive until faltering late in the first half. The Hilltoppers saw a consistent lead vanish to a 36-28 deficit as East closed the half with an 11-points-unanswered rush.
In the third quarter, the Hurricanes took command with a 17-9 spurt that gave them a 53-37 advantage.
Cory Carpenter added 11 for East while Kegan Mink totaled 10.
Along with the good game from Guimond, Science Hill got 16 points from Brady Lawson.
LADY HURRICANES WIN
After falling behind by 10 points early in the second half, Science Hill battled back. Eventually the Hilltoppers took the lead in the fourth quarter, but Hudson Cloninger hit a tying three to force overtime at 40-40.
In the first overtime, Science Hill led 47-44 before Hailey Hall connected on a late trey to force the second overtime.
The Hilltoppers hit 11 treys in the game with Kristen Heaton, Kierra Whitney and Lexi Green knocking down important triples in the second half and overtimes.
“We did a lot of really good things,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “But we made a few turnovers late. We missed the switch on the three. We told them to switch on every screen, but we got caught. We should have switched it and got out there. But our kids played hard.”
It was a potential regional preview as the Hurricanes (12-12) are currently tied for second place in District 2-4A.
“It’s going to be like this from now until it’s over,” Whaley said. “There are no easy games.”
Green led Science Hill with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Heaton totaled 15 points and a trio of treys.
For East, Hall totaled 12 while Finley Surber and Hannah Hall each scored 11.