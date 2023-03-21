Jackson Berry has worked his way up Science Hill’s batting order quickly.

The junior third baseman showed why Tuesday night. Berry recorded the Hilltoppers’ first hit, jumpstarting their five-inning 15-3 victory over Dobyns-Bennett at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

