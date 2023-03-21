Jackson Berry has worked his way up Science Hill’s batting order quickly.
The junior third baseman showed why Tuesday night. Berry recorded the Hilltoppers’ first hit, jumpstarting their five-inning 15-3 victory over Dobyns-Bennett at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Coach Ryan Edwards moved Berry near the top of the lineup after he’d driven in a run against West Ridge — a game in which Berry hit ninth.
Judging by Tuesday, Berry might be staying near the top for a while. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, batting in three runs and scoring three times himself.
And his one-out double was just the start of Science Hill’s eight-run first inning.
“He’s really worked his tail off to get to this point,” Edwards said. “He just plays the game right, plays it hard, gets his hacks in there, just a big physical kid. Last year, he didn’t get to play hardly at all, but now he’s a junior getting his opportunity.”
Berry’s second double came with two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, which gave Science Hill (7-0, 3-0 District 1-4A) a sudden 8-1 lead.
NEVER IN DOUBT
Jet Swartz and Nate Conner both went 2-for-2, the former driving in two runs and Conner driving in one while drawing two walks and scoring three times.
Caden Torraca, Josh Marmo and Major Osbolt all singled in runs for the Hilltoppers, who led 9-2 after two innings before taking a 14-3 lead to the fourth.
Ryan Smith struck out six over four innings of work, giving up three earned runs on six hits to earn the win. Of Smith’s 75 pitches, 45 of them were strikes. He fanned all three batters he faced in the fourth, before Michael Francis retired the side in the fifth inning.
“Ryan got better as the game went,” Edwards said. “I decided not to run him back out there (in the fifth). Don’t want to wear him out too much too early right now.”
The Hilltoppers have now won 14 of the last 18 meetings against Dobyns-Bennett.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
The Indians (1-5, 0-2) amassed six hits to Science Hill’s 10 but committed two errors while stranding six runners in the first three innings.
Andrew Reilly, Tanner Kilgore and Tegan Begley gave the Indians three base hits in their first four at-bats, with Begley’s single driving in a run for a 1-0 lead. But D-B couldn’t get anything else in the opening frame, leaving the bases loaded.
Will Ritz’s RBI double made it 8-2 in the second inning.
“We’re still not getting good clutch hits with runners on, but we’re seeing good arms and we’re at least putting some innings together,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “We have to be better against teams like this. At the end of the day, whether you’re young or not, these games count.”
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett travels to Greeneville for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch Thursday.