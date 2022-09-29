Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium.

The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A football game.

