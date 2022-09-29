Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium.
The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A football game.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Moon, who doubles as a receiver and part-time quarterback. “I’m just glad they gave me the ball and let me go to work.”
Improving to 3-0 in league play, Science Hill moved its overall record to 4-3. Morristown East (1-5 overall) fell to 0-3 in the region.
Moon finished the game with 95 yards rushing, including a 76-yard touchdown burst. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a first-quarter score.
“It was a tremendous game for him,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “He’s a dynamic player. He’s a great player.”
ANOTHER PART OF THE STORY
Carter was visibly upset with the officiating, and expressed his disappointment to the referee after the contest.
Science Hill had two players ejected from the game — Brycen Hill and Mikah Dukes — and both starters will miss next week’s game against Daniel Boone.
“A lot of things went wrong,” Carter said. “The referees lost control of the whole game in the first half, and it got worse.
“It was really bad. (The referees) have to be better than that. Our kids work really hard, and our coaches work really hard. They didn’t deserve this. I had two kids thrown out of the game directly because they didn’t handle things early. It was grown men losing control of a kids’ game. It was unacceptable.”
THE SCORING
Moon got the Hilltoppers started with a 1-yard scoring plunge to make it 7-0. East answered with a 4-yard touchdown from Ryan Adams.
On the ensuing kickoff, Moon found an opening and East was in trouble.
“In practice, coach said if you get the ball, just go left and you’ll score,” Moon said. “I just trusted what he said and took off.”
Moon added an 8-yard scoring run and another 1-yard score — that one coming on fourth down — as the Hilltoppers held a 27-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Moon scored as a quarterback. He ran up the middle and got to the sideline and never looked back for a 76-yard touchdown burst.
“The left side filled, so I took it up the middle and I outran everybody to the sideline,” Moon said.
Teammate Javin Chester also had a big evening, rushing 20 times for 159 yards. The Hilltoppers totaled 357 yards with 317 of those coming on the ground.
EAST PUT UP A FIGHT
The Hurricanes got stopped inside the Hilltoppers’ 5-yard line twice in the second half, and racked up 332 yards of offense.
“They were definitely better than last year,” Moon said.
Carter said, “Morristown East had a good plan and did a good job of executing. It was hard for us to stop them early. They fought.”
Ryan Adams carried 19 times for 108 yards while quarterback Eli Seals connected on 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards.
Receiver Nathan Roberts had a standout game, totaling eight catches for 119 yards — including a fourth-down catch on a halfback pass. He also made the defensive play of the game when he ran down Chester and made a flying tackle to prevent what would have been a 99-yard touchdown.