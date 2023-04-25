Science Hill didn’t get its lofty record without doing the little things well.
The Hilltoppers won a tight one Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, holding off determined Daniel Boone by a score of 4-3 in Big Five Conference baseball.
It capped a perfect league season for the Hilltoppers as they improved to 12-0.
“Being my 15th year, I think that’s only the third time we’ve been able to accomplish it,” said Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards, whose team moved to 25-3 overall. “So I’m proud of their effort.”
It was a tough loss for the Trailblazers, who are trying to navigate the tiebreaker maze that could see Boone finish in a three-way deadlock with Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge. That would send things to a run-differential tiebreaker.
“Against a team like that you can’t afford to give them runs and extra outs, and we did a couple of things like that,” said Boone coach Scott Hagy, whose team fell to 5-6 in the conference. “It was a good game, but it just wasn’t meant to be today.”
Boone is 12-10 overall.
BREAKING THE TIE
With the game knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Josh Marmo got things started. He hit a roped single to right and reached second base as the ball got away from the fielder.
Marmo advanced to third on a passed ball, which turned out to be critical. Freshman Nate Stoots, who fouled a ball off his knee during the at-bat but stayed in the game, lifted a bloop single to left field that probably would have been an out if the infield wasn’t playing in because of the runner on third.
Marmo scored the eventual winning run.
GOOD PENMANSHIP
Science Hill’s bullpen was solid. In five innings of work, Hilltoppers’ relievers allowed only three hits and one run with two walks and six strikeouts. Caden Wells and Landon Smelser worked in relief of starter Noah Hazell.
Finishing the deal was Ryan Smith, who struck out four batters in 1 1/3 innings and earned the win. It was a rare relief appearance for Smith, who is one of the Hilltoppers’ top starting pitchers.
“For our pitching staff to roll four different guys out there and do their jobs, I’m proud of their effort,” Edwards said. “I knew Ryan would be good in that role because he attacks the strike zone. He’s got great stuff. You never know about the postseason, what you want to do, so you’ve got to get them ready for stuff like that.”
The key at-bat was Smith against Boone’s Brogan Jones with two outs and two on in the top of the sixth inning. Jones worked a three-one count, but Smith found the zone on the next two pitches for the punch out.
THE RECAP
Science Hill got on the board first with Ryan Smith’s infield RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.
Boone answered with two runs in the second inning. Jones made it happen with a two-run double to left field.
Chandler Justice made it 3-1 when he launched a towering home run over the scoreboard in left field in the third inning.
The Hilltoppers got even in the bottom of the third. Smith had an RBI single, and then a Boone error allowed it to be 3-3.
THE LEADERS
Justice finished with two hits to lead Boone. Aiden Roller worked five solid innings on the mound, allowing just one earned run.
For the Hilltoppers, Smith led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Stoots also had two hits.