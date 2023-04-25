F4D729E8-BB6E-4493-B4C5-1D2A728FD943.jpeg

Daniel Boone’s Ben Stevens (19) slides safely home as Science Hill catcher Caden Torraca awaits a late throw during Tuesday’s game in Johnson City.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

Science Hill didn’t get its lofty record without doing the little things well.

The Hilltoppers won a tight one Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, holding off determined Daniel Boone by a score of 4-3 in Big Five Conference baseball.

