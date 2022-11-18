MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference.
The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
“I thought they blew holes for him and he ran over people,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “And I thought that was a good idea for them, when you have a running back who can lean on you like that. They killed the clock and moved the ball.
“We missed some chances, but the problem is they beat you up front running the football.”
LaDue finished with 26 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a season-ending loss for the Hilltoppers, who finished with a mark of 8-5. Maryville continued its string of double-digit-win seasons that started in 1996, improving to 10-3 and winning its 23rd consecutive quarterfinal contest.
Carter said he was proud of his team.
“We fought all year,” he said. “They are good hearted and they played so hard.”
PUNT
UNIT
Science Hill struggled with its punt team, getting two kicks blocked and both led to quick scores by the Rebels.
“We just didn’t block,” Carter said. “We didn’t play very good. They got through there. We didn’t do any good and they beat us.”
THE
CHANCE WAS THERE
Despite basically handing Maryville the first score of the game because of a blocked punt that was recovered at the Science Hill 4-yard line, the Hilltoppers regrouped and Tyler Moon’s 41-yard scoring scamper tied the game early in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers got the ball back twice with the score knotted, and had a first down at Maryville’s 44-yard line late in the first half. But three lackluster plays netted minus-two yards and forced a punt.
On that punt, the Hilltoppers kicked with close to 20 seconds left on the play clock. That extra time for the Rebels was precious as they drove 83 yards in a little over two minutes and scored with 19.3 seconds remaining on the clock for a 14-7 halftime lead and a huge momentum swing.
Maryville was aided on the drive by a personal-foul penalty that moved the ball from the Science Hill 23 to the 11.
“That call was a big thing,” Carter said.
AFTE
R THE BREAK
Maryville got the ball first in the second half, and LaDue went to work. He ran through big holes and was hard to tackle.
His 7-yard scoring run made it 21-7 and the Hilltoppers were in big trouble.
But they weren’t done.
Moon had a 50-yard kickoff return, and later hit Zeph Fegyak with a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-two to make it 21-14.
The Rebels responded quickly with another 7-yard scoring run by LaDue to make it 28-14. They got the ball back and drove again, but this time LaDue fumbled into the end zone.
On the next play from scrimmage, Moon broke free for what appeared to be an 80-yard touchdown run. But a holding call erased the potential game-changing play.
Eventually Science Hill punted and Jason Manaker blocked the kick and ran into the end zone for the end-any-doubt score.
STAN
DOUTS
It was another impressive performance for Moon, who extended his school record with his 31st score of the season. He finished with 98 yards rushing on 17 carries, had 28 yards passing and 28 yards receiving, and also totaled 101 yards on kickoff returns to finish with 255 all-purpose yards.
“Outstanding,” Carter said of his star senior.
Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer was 14 of 19 for 111 yards passing.