MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference.

The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.

