Science Hill doesn’t have a Big Five Conference baseball game this week, but may face its toughest overall test of the regular season.
The Hilltoppers will play at Class 3A Tennessee High on Tuesday before playing host to Class 3A Greeneville (Thursday) and Class 4A Bearden (Saturday). All three are in the state-tournament conversation in their respective classifications, and they entered Monday’s games with a combined record of 43-5. Greeneville stood at 15-0 and had won its last six games by a combined score of 53-3.
Meanwhile, Class 4A Science Hill is 16-1 and also highly regarded as a state-tournament threat.
Hilltoppers’ head coach Ryan Edwards said he always wants his team to be tested during the regular season.
“As with any scheduling you want to play as many good teams as you can,” said Edwards, whose squad will also face an 11-6 Easley, South Carolina, team on Wednesday. “It just so happens to be several in one week. It’s always good for your hitters to see good pitching and I know (these teams) have quality arms.”
The good records of the opponents won’t change the Hilltoppers’ one-at-a-time approach, Edwards said.
“We have things we need to improve on as we approach May, and playing good teams certainly helps you get better — win or lose,” he said. “I’m not going to overlook anyone, but rather just focus on what’s in front of us, and that is Tennessee High on Tuesday.
“For us to succeed we have to play all the phases well. Throw strikes, change speeds, make our routine plays and get timely hitting. If you don’t do those things, good teams will certainly beat you.”
TSSAA PLAYOFFS
It’s a new world for the baseball playoffs, and there are wild cards — especially for the sectional level.
Sectional games can start Wednesday (May 17) and must conclude by Saturday (May 20), but the scheduling format is left up to the team that plays host for the event.
“The games can be scheduled in any way Wednesday through Saturday,” TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said. “(Teams could play) a doubleheader on Wednesday and one game on Thursday. They could do the same thing Friday and Saturday. They could have one game each day, Wednesday through Friday. They just can’t start earlier than Wednesday and must be completed by Saturday.”
The one-game-a-day format over three days would likely be the least friendly when opposing teams are located a large travel distance apart.
“It would be up to the home team to set it, but they definitely could be in consultation with the opposing team to figure out what works best,” Gillespie said.
Regardless of the chosen format, all three sectional games will be played at the home field of the region champion. The region runner-up bats first as the away team for Game 1. The region champion bats first in Game 2. If a third game is necessary, the region runner-up bats first.
Gillespie said any weather postponements would be decided in the same manner as a regular-season game, controlled by the hosting school up until the umpires are involved — which opens the door for potential controversy. For example, if the teams split a Wednesday doubleheader and the home team can get a pitcher pitch-count eligible for Friday but not Thursday, the host school may decide the field is “too wet” to play Thursday.
Pitch counts will be especially sensitive in a best-of-three series played over a short period of time. The TSSAA will not provide a representative to monitor the pitch counts for the sectional round.
“It will be the same as during the regular season,” Gillespie said. “It is strongly recommended that coaches check with the opposing team between each half inning to
make sure both teams agree to, and record, the same pitch count.
“In case of disagreement, the home team’s count will be the final accepted count. Both teams are required to sign each other’s pitch-count form at the end of each game.”
GAMES OF THE WEEK
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Science Hill at Tennessee High
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Providence Academy at CAK
Thursday
Greeneville at Science Hill
Tennessee High at West Ridge
Saturday
Bearden at Science Hill
West Ridge finishes off a two-game set against the Trailblazers before taking on new rival Tennessee High in a non-conference contest.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Dobyns-Bennett at Daniel Boone
Elizabethton at Tennessee High
Thursday
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Battling for the top spot in the Upper Lakes Conference, the Lady Cyclones meet Tennessee High for the second time this season. Elizabethton won the first game, 9-6.