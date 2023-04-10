SH 3 (copy)

Science Hill doesn’t have a Big Five Conference baseball game this week, but may face its toughest overall test of the regular season.

The Hilltoppers will play at Class 3A Tennessee High on Tuesday before playing host to Class 3A Greeneville (Thursday) and Class 4A Bearden (Saturday). All three are in the state-tournament conversation in their respective classifications, and they entered Monday’s games with a combined record of 43-5. Greeneville stood at 15-0 and had won its last six games by a combined score of 53-3.

