DANDRIDGE — Jaysahn Swartz knew where to go and delivered a strike.
Tyler Moon did the rest. Boy, did he.
Moon turned what should have been a short gain into a game-clinching 43-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, lifting Science Hill to an important 21-7 Region 1-6A high school football victory over Jefferson County on Friday night.
Improving to 5-4 on the season, Science Hill clinched two things. The Hilltoppers wrapped up a home playoff game and earned a chance to play Dobyns-Bennett for the region title in two weeks.
“Any time you can clinch home-field advantage is a big deal, and I’m proud of these kids,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said.
Both the Hilltoppers and Indians are 4-0 in league play. Jeff County (5-3 overall) fell to 2-2 in the region.
THE PLAY
With the Hilltoppers leading 13-7 and just over three minutes left in the game, it was third and nine from Jeff County’s 43-yard line. Moon caught an out route short of the first down, but beat the defense to the edge. Then he kicked in power mode, breaking tackles down the sideline and eventually diving into the end zone with a defender draped on his back.
“That dude is an amazing player,” Swartz said. “Coaches tell me all the time, give him a chance and see what he can do. That guy can just play.”
It was the first explosive play for Moon, who had trouble finding room throughout the contest.
“They kind of held him in check, and we were trying to find different ways to get him the ball,” Carter said. “We finally found one way to get it to him, and he’s dynamic when he gets it. And he just made a heck of a play for us.”
It was Moon’ s 16th touchdown of the season.
TROUBLE BREWING
Science Hill carried a 13-0 lead into the locker room, and started its first second-half drive at Jefferson County’s 29. However, a bad snap helped prevent a scoring opportunity from coming to fruition.
And the Patriots came to life. They drove down the field for a score, coming on a nice slant pass from Izaiah Hall to Xavian James that covered 33 yards. Suddenly it was a one-score game.
The Patriots got it back and pounded down the field behind the strong running of Omarian Mills, who finished with 126 yards on 21 carries. It was second and goal from the 1-yard line, but Science Hill stopped Dallas Williamson for no gain. On third down, the Patriots fumbled and the Hilltoppers recovered at the 7-yard line late in the third quarter.
Science Hill drove into Jeff County territory, but fumbled it back to the Patriots. Jeff County drove into Hilltoppers’ territory, but a personal foul put the Patriots in a tough spot. Baylor Necessary took advantage, picking off a pass to set up the game-clinching score.
Swartz said the Hilltoppers didn’t panic.
“Coach Carter went up and down the sideline and said, ‘It’s fine, we’re still up, keep your head in the game and keep your foot on the gas no matter what happens, just keep playing,” Swartz said.
EARLY LEAD
The Hilltoppers scored first on a nice third-down pass of seven yards from Swartz to Moon. It was the eighth consecutive touchdown Moon had scored for his team.
Swartz interrupted the streak with a 34-yard second-quarter dash into the end zone.
“Once I pulled it down, I saw a gap and it was like let’s just hit it as hard as I can and let’s make a play,” Swartz said.
STAT LEADERS
Swartz totaled 131 yards of offense, including 5 of 9 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Javin Chester led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 85 yards.
Moon finished with 53 yards rushing and 50 receiving. Ben O’Daniel had a nice diving catch on a pass from Swartz for a 2-point conversion.
For the Patriots, Hall was 14 of 25 for 163 yards. James had five grabs for 86 yards.
Up next: Science Hill has a bye next week, giving it two weeks to prepare for the Indians.