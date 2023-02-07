BLOUNTVILLE — The Science Hill boys basketball team has had a long season but the Hilltoppers were on top of their game Tuesday night and took it to West Ridge 80-59 in a Big 5 Conference game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

In the girls game, West Ridge led all night and defeated Science Hill 54-49.

