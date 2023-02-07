BLOUNTVILLE — The Science Hill boys basketball team has had a long season but the Hilltoppers were on top of their game Tuesday night and took it to West Ridge 80-59 in a Big 5 Conference game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
In the girls game, West Ridge led all night and defeated Science Hill 54-49.
Science Hill was in control throughout the boys game, especially after turning in a 24-10 advantage in the second quarter to lead 40-22 at halftime.
West Ridge (17-11, 3-5) managed to get to within nine points early in the fourth quarter, but the ‘Toppers reasserted themselves and won going away.
Brady Lawson turned in a fabulous effort, hitting six 3-point jumpers — some from NBA range — and scoring a career-high 32 points to pace Science Hill (5-21, 2-6).
“We came off that D-B loss, which was horrific, but coach (Jon Higgins) kept telling us just keep going,” the 6-foot junior guard said. “We came out with the most energy we’ve had all year long. We knew we could win this game by 15 or 20 points and we came out here and proved it.”
Noah Ratliff added 15 points, playing well inside.
West Ridge was led by the 16 points of Will Harris and the 15 of Wade Witcher.
Science Hill made 10 3-point bombs in the game.
LADY WOLVES BAG KEY WINThe West Ridge girls got the win they needed with a comfortable whipping of the Lady Hilltoppers.
The Lady Wolves (15-14, 4-4) nabbed third place in the Big 5 with the victory and avoided next week’s play-in game in the District 1-4A tournament.
Science Hill (10-17, 3-5) was saddled with that burden and will be the fourth seed when they play No. 5 Dobyns-Bennett in the play-in round of the District 1 tournament.
West Ridge plays No. 2 Daniel Boone in the semifinal round.
“Whew,” West Ridge coach Kristi Wallace said. “That’s huge for us. We finished fifth last year and that play-in game is a lot of stress, so it’s nice to get that third spot and not have to worry about that.”
West Ridge led throughout this one, up 12-9, 24-18 and 40-30 at the quarter breaks.
Alexis Hood and Fallon Taylor both scored 15 points to lead the Wolves, who also got 10 points from Lilly Bates.
The Lady Hilltoppers were paced by the 24-point outing of Kathryne Patton. Lexi Green notched 10 for Science Hill.