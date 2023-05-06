KINGSPORT — Science Hill baseball coach Ryan Edwards had it written in his pregame notes: If the Hilltoppers had a big enough lead in the fourth, Nate Conner would take the mound.
And after Conner finished the job, Science Hill took its fifth consecutive district championship, and 12th under Edwards. On Saturday, Science Hill claimed the District 1-4A crown with an 8-3 triumph over Daniel Boone at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Conner relieved Major Osbolt and struck out seven batters, walking just one and scattering five hits en route to District 1-4A Tournament MVP honors. Saturday’s effort came after Conner began the tournament with a four-hit shutout win over Dobyns-Bennett. And that’s not counting his impact at the plate this season.
“Everybody knows he’s the toughest out in our lineup,” Edwards said. “When we face teams, they don’t give him anything to hit hardly ever, and he still comes away with some big hits.”
Osbolt started the game and went three innings, striking out three and tossing two shutout frames. He escaped a first-inning jam with runners on second and third, striking out the next batter before Landon Smelser made a diving catch in center field.
“Major was missing some spots in the first, and that’s what I got onto him about,” Edwards said. “I just told him to really lock in and hit his spots and trust me, and he did after that.”
GREAT EIGHT
The Hilltoppers (29-4) got four of their 10 hits consecutively in the first inning, starting when Osbolt singled home the first run. Ryan Smith doubled in two more, and Caden Torraca’s double made it 4-0.
Jet Swartz wore a pitch to force home another run, before Smelser and Jackson Berry drew bases-loaded walks. Conner hit into a fielder’s choice to score Swartz and build a quick 8-0 lead.
Jake Bedard hit 3-for-3 to lead Science Hill at the plate.
“He’s been a great leader for us all year for sure,” Edwards said. “Considering how he started out (2-for-21), pretty amazing he’s been able to get his average over .400 and keep it there.”
Swartz, Smelser and Berry all singled for the Hilltoppers, who left seven runners on base over their last five innings.
STAYED THE COURSE
Boone (15-12) found some success in the top of the third. Brogan Jones scored on an error, and Ethan Roller's RBI single made it an 8-2 game. Ben Stevens led off the sixth with a solo home run to right.
“We responded well,” Trailblazers coach Scott Hagy said. “We’ve got some time to recuperate and regroup, try to get back after it.”
Having exhausted several pitchers, Boone started freshman Braden Gore against the Hilltoppers. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Jacob Trent and Jackson McCurry both threw two shutout innings after the opening frame.
Tim McGonigle hit 3-for-4, and Chandler Justice went 2-for-3 to lead Boone offensively, while Brogan Jones and Griffen Jones both singled.
UP NEXT
The double-elimination Region 1-4A tournament begins Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Science Hill faces District 2-4A runner-up Jefferson County at 5 p.m., and the Trailblazers face Sevier County at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s winners meet at noon Saturday for the region championship, followed by two elimination games to determine the Region 1-4A runner-up.