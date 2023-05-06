KINGSPORT — Science Hill baseball coach Ryan Edwards had it written in his pregame notes: If the Hilltoppers had a big enough lead in the fourth, Nate Conner would take the mound.

And after Conner finished the job, Science Hill took its fifth consecutive district championship, and 12th under Edwards. On Saturday, Science Hill claimed the District 1-4A crown with an 8-3 triumph over Daniel Boone at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you