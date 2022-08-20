ELIZABETHTON — Science Hill won at the line of scrimmage throughout the game, but it was two turning-point plays that proved to be the difference.

The Hilltoppers got an interception and a partially blocked punt in Elizabethton territory, turned both situations into touchdowns, and made it work for a 17-7 victory — ending a four-game losing streak in the high school football season opener for these rivals Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

