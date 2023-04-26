Penalty kicks aren’t for the faint of heart, and they usually aren’t goalkeeper friendly.

But Science Hill’s Foster Childress made the most of it and came out as the game’s hero. The junior goalkeeper made two impressive saves during the tiebreaker shootout against rival Dobyns-Bennett, helping his team earn a 4-2 decision Wednesday night at Tipton Stadium.

