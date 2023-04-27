NET STATISTICAL LEADERS Hilltoppers' Conner, Boone's Masters among area's best By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com Douglas Fritz Author facebook Author email Apr 27, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Science Hill‘s Nate Conner is among the area's leaders in several categories. DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press Daniel Boone third baseman Maci Masters is among the area's statistical leaders in softball. Cheryl Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the regular season winding down, it's time to take a look at the final list of Northeast Tennessee stat leaders for baseball, softball and soccer.Among the area baseball leaders is Science Hill's Nate Conner, who is tops in home runs with eight. Conner also leads Northeast Tennessee in RBIs with 40.On the pitching side, Conner and teammate Ryan Smith each have seven victories.At the head of the class for softball is Daniel Boone's Maci Masters, who leads with 11 homers and 44 runs batted in. In pitching, North Greene's Cambell Gaby leads with 14 wins and a WHIP of 0.652.As for soccer, Volunteer's Cameron Cox is the area's leader in goals scored with 27. Dobyns-Bennett's Wyatt Arrowood and Volunteer's Ethan Lukens each have an area-best nine assists.The full list of leaders can be seen to the right (desktop version) or below (mobile version) on www.johnsoncitypress.com. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Sports Baseball Douglas Fritz Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986. Author facebook Author email Follow Douglas Fritz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles 2023 Six Rivers Relays ACCEPTED ENTRIES Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge softball Hilltoppers earn PK shootout win over Indians Eisfelder, Knights seize 10-run win over John Battle Science Hill's Watson transforming into state threat Hilltoppers finish with perfect Big Five baseball record Wolves rebound at Crockett, one win from No. 2 seed Roundup: Boone wraps up Big 5 softball title; Crockett beats Science Hill on walk-off Conner pitches ’Toppers to win over Crockett Roundup: University High, Elizabethton score walk-off victories ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.