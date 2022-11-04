ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland kept on running to open the Class 1A playoffs.
The Highlanders outscored the Eagles 22-6 in the second half to take a 38-28 victory in the first round at Orr Field on Friday night.
With the win, Cloudland advanced to take on Oliver Springs — which defeated Cosby 35-21 — in next week’s second-round contest at Orr Field.
Cloudland won the contest without completing a pass and racked up 397 rushing yards.
Cloudland senior Gage McKinney picked up where he left off.
The running back had 58 carries for 372 yards on the ground. McKinney accounted for all five Cloudland touchdowns.
After Oakdale opened the scoring with an Elisha Davis 1-yard touchdown run, McKinney answered with a 62-yard score.
Davis and the Eagles jumped back on front as the quarterback found Joseph Summers for a 59-yard score, and the two-point conversion was good as the Eagles held a 14-8 advantage after a quarter of play.
Cloudland regained the lead early in the second with a 4-yard McKinney score, but Aaron Dunlap scored to send Oakdale to the half with a 22-16 lead.
The ‘Landers came up big in the third quarter.
Cloudland took the open drive of the second half and worked nearly six minutes off the clock before McKinney found the end zone and Kyle Birchfield added the two-point conversion.
Birchfield finished the night with four carries for 18 yards.
After a big kickoff return set Oakdale up at the Cloudland 15, the Highlander defense came up big as Silas Burleson led a host of players into the backfield to sack Davis on fourth down.
Another methodical drive gave Cloudland a 32-22 lead after the McKinney score.
The Cloudland defense rose to the occasion on the last play of the third quarter as Tanner Blevins intercepted an Oakdale pass.
The fourth quarter saw Cloudland continue to have the momentum. McKinney added a 13-yard score midway through the period to increase the lead to 16.
Oakdale scored on a 2-yard run late, but had an onside kick recovery wiped off due to an illegal touching and Cloudland was able to run out the clock to secure the win.
Davis finished 11-of-21 for 169 yards, while Dunlap totaled 51 yards rushing.
Cloudland outgained the Eagles 397-214.
