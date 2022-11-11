ROAN MOUNTAIN—Cloudland was unable to extend its football season on Friday night.
The Highlanders saw their season come to a close with a 35-12 loss to Oliver Springs in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs at a soggy Orr Field.
Cloudland finished with a 6-6 mark, while Oliver Springs (7-5) advances to play Coalfield in the quarterfinals after the Yellow Jackets dispatched Unaka on Friday night.
Gage McKinney saw his stellar career come to a close as the senior running back had 176 yards on 48 carries with a touchdown.
The Cloudland offense finished with 208 rushing yards as Cayden Clarke added five carries for 36 yards.
The teams traded possessions to open the game before Oliver Springs scored as Kane Gouge hit Nick Johnson for an 8-yard score, and Gouge found Dakota Adkins for a 66-yard TD to give OS a 14-0 lead after a quarter of play.
Cloudland answered early in the second as McKinney hit a 4-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats, however, added a pair of touchdowns to end the quarter to take a 28-6 lead into the half.
Cloudland looked to rally in the final two quarters, and started the third quarter with a strong drive.
A nine-play drive saw Camden Peppers, Clarke and McKinney have big carries to help move CHS into scoring position. Clarke capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Peppers recovered a Bobcat fumble on the ensuing drive, and Cloudland moved inside the OS 10 to end the quarter.
The first play of the fourth, however, produced an errant snap that halted the Highlanders’ drive.
Jacob Street had a big tackle to stop the next Oliver Springs drive, but the 'Landers were held on fourth down.
Oliver Springs added a 62-yard score from Jaxon Jett to cap the scoring.
Jett finished with 94 yards on nine carries, while Adkins had 70 yards on four runs.
Gouge was 4-of-6 passing for 114 yards.
