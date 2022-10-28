ROAN MOUNTAIN — For the eighth straight season, the Region 1-1A football champions reside in Roan Mountain.
Cloudland claimed the title outright on Friday night with a 54-22 victory over North Greene at Orr Field.
It is the 28th consecutive region win for the ’Landers (5-5, 4-0) dating back to 2015.
Gage McKinney was nearly unstoppable on Friday night.
The senior running back took over quarterbacking duties for a majority of the game out of the wildcat formation, and McKinney finished with seven rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
For the game, he had 334 yards on 25 carries and surpassed 2,000 yards on the season. McKinney was 3-of-6 passing for 67 yards.
After North Greene fumbled the opening kick, Cloudland struck on the first play from scrimmage as Elijah Holtsclaw caught a McKinney pass for a 31-yard touchdown.
North Greene (1-9, 1-3), however, answered as Grayson Collins raced 70 yards a few plays later to tie the game.
McKinney used touchdown runs of 31 and 6 yards to send the ‘Landers into the second quarter with a 20-8 lead.
CHS took a 32-14 lead into the half with a pair of McKinney touchdowns in the second quarter — including a 70-yard run — to bookend a Yeshua Vaught score for the Huskies.
The second half was much the same as Cloudland added three more McKinney touchdowns — including a 55-yard score.
Collins added his second touchdown of the night with a 13-yard run in the fourth.
The Cloudland defense saw Caden Clarke recover a NG fumble and Tanner Blevins had an interception.
Holtsclaw had 31 receiving yards for the ‘Landers, while Auston Caraway had a 26-yard reception.
North Greene saw Vaught finish the game with 145 yards on 30 carries, while Collins had 15 carries for 131 yards.
Cloudland is set to open the 2022 Class 1A playoffs at home on Friday night with Oakdale coming to town.
The Eagles lost to Greenback on Friday night to fall to the No. 4 seed.
North Greene is set to travel to Coalfield for their opening round contest.
