Ramsey

Unaka QB Landon Ramsey

ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Unaka made school history with its first-ever playoff win, a 44-20 victory over Greenback on Friday night.

Joe-Z Blamo was on the receiving end of both of Ramsey’s touchdown passes and T.J. Thomas added a rushing TD.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video