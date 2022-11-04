ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Unaka made school history with its first-ever playoff win, a 44-20 victory over Greenback on Friday night.
Joe-Z Blamo was on the receiving end of both of Ramsey’s touchdown passes and T.J. Thomas added a rushing TD.
Johnny Douglas had an interception return to the 1-yard line that led to a Unaka score. Isaiah White and Blamo also had interceptions.
Defensively, Thomas had a goal-line stop on fourth down. Jamol Blamo, Marcus Shomaker and Brayden Powell also had big nights on the defensive side.
Knox West 56, David Crockett 7
KNOXVILLE — Gabe Ferrell ended his high school career with a touchdown run in the closing minutes of the Pioneers’ loss to the Rebels.
The Rebels scored on their first seven possessions to take a 49-0 halftime lead.
Bearden 14, Dobyns-Bennett 6
KINGSPORT — Presean Brown scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs defense held on against the Indians.
Bearden scored early with a 1-yard run by Kai Ironside before the Indians responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jake Carson to Jonavan Gillespie.
Knox Central 21, Tennessee High 14
KNOXVILLE — Turner Elliott scored after a long kickoff return as the Vikings took a 7-6 halftime lead. They later tied the game at 14 as Elliott connected with Austin DeGeare on a touchdown pass.
Greeneville 45, Fulton 6
GREENEVILLE — Mason Laws scored on an 80-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game and the Greene Devils rolled in their first-round matchup.
Carson Quillen finished with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Damien Short added 88 yards and a touchdown. Amanuel Dickson finished with two rushing scores and Derrick Smith had a 90-yard punt return for a TD.
Greeneville dominated at the line of scrimmage with 330 rushing yards overall to 100 for the Falcons.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Unicoi County 28
GATLINBURG — The Blue Devils jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Lucas Slagle’s strip sack led to a Esteban Mendoza recovery and return for a touchdown.
But Unicoi couldn’t keep pace with the Highlanders despite 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Nehemiah Edwards. Brayden Hendrickson also returned a kickoff for a TD.
Edwards broke Unicoi’s single-season rushing yardage total with his effort.
Alcoa 42, Johnson County 0
ALCOA — The seven-time defending state champion Tornadoes made quick work of the Longhorns.
Jordan Harris had rushing touchdowns of 53 and 36 yards to start the Alcoa onslaught. More big plays had Zach Lunsford hitting Elijah Cannon for a 34-yard score and Eli Graf making a 62-yard interception return.
Harris added a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown before Graf found Kaelin Griffin for a 30-yard scoring toss.
Hampton 32, Oneida 0
HAMPTON — Brody Hicks had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Levi Lunsford ran for over 150 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ shutout win over the Indians.
Dylan Trivett hit Geno Carrico for a touchdown pass and ran for another six points.
Luke Belcher and Austin Bentley each had a pair of sacks, while Dominque Burleson racked up double-digit tackles.
Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6
MONTEREY — Gabe McDougald had a 15-yard touchdown run for the Warriors’ lone score.
Happy Valley scored on the second play from scrimmage and rolled to a 33-0 halftime lead on its way to the win.