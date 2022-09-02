MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium.
Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped off by Jake Fox’s 2-yard quarterback sneak before a missed extra point.
Dylan Lopez Hernandez hit a last-second field goal to end the first half and give the Trojans a 10-6 lead.
Morristown West added to the lead on the first series of the second half when Johnson scored on a 4-yard run. He added a third touchdown on a 23-yard run.
Early in the fourth quarter, Dawson Callahan booted a 38-yard field goal to keep the Pioneers within striking distance.
However, West took advantage of a Crockett turnover and Malakhi Isom scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to put the game out of reach.
Hampton 36, Avery County, N.C. 27
NEWLAND, N.C. — Levi Lunsford had 26 carries for 170 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs, the top-ranked Class 2A team in Tennessee, rallied from a 20-point deficit to sink the Vikings.
Will Stanford threw touchdown passes of eight and 29 yards to Lukas Hughes and Logan Gilliam, respectively, as Avery built an early 14-0 lead. Stanford added a 17-yard touchdown run before Hampton took advantage of an Avery County turnover with Lunsford’s 3-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion run.
However, the Vikings responded with Stanford’s 63-yard touchdown run two plays later to take a 27-8 lead into halftime.
Lunsford had TD runs of 3 and 5 yards before Johnathan Greenwell sprinted for a 64-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs’ first lead with 5:54 left in the game. Lunsford scored on a 27-yard run with 23 seconds left in the game to cap the scoring.
Greenwell finished with 107 rushing yards and Brody Hicks added 50 on the ground.
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Morristown East 14
KINGSPORT — Jake Carson completed 15 of 21 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians routed the Hurricanes in their Region 1-6A opener.
Jonavan Gillespie hauled in six catches for 86 yards. Hayden Russell had 64 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Rome Pruitt finished with 60 receiving yards and a TD.
Peyton Franklin had a team-best 65 rushing yards, and Andrew Myers had two carries, both for touchdowns.
Tennessee High 35, Pulaski County, Va. 28
DUBLIN, Va. — It was a 14-all game at the half but Jimmy Phipps hit Logan Tudor on a 48-yard touchdown play for the go-ahead score in the third quarter.
Owen Brown scored on a 3-yard run and later Josh Green gave the Vikings a two-score lead with 2:45 left when he raced downfield for a 51-yard touchdown.
Zachary Parker had a 92-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, but Tennessee High held on.
Trevor Burton had an 80-yard touchdown run for the first offensive play of the game to give the Cougars the early lead. He later had a 64-yard run to set up another 1-yard touchdown. He finished with 14 carries for 194 yards.
Phipps scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half to tie the contest.
South Greene 34, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Jacob Susong threw two early touchdowns to lead the Rebels over the Warriors.
TJ Buckner caught the first touchdown, while Keyshawn Engram took a short pass and turned it into a 71-yard TD for the second score.
After Happy Valley fumbled on the South Greene 1-yard line, the Rebels took a 13-0 lead into the half.
The Rebels blew open the game in the fourth quarter. Engram scored on a 6-yard run. Linebacker Phillip Blair turned the defense into offense when he stripped the ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Nash Rader provided the final score on a 17-yard keeper.
Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24
RUTLEDGE — Tucker Gillette had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards, while Bryson Bennett hit paydirt on a 2-yard quarterback keeper as the Grizzlies sprinted out to a first-half advantage and held on against the Patriots.
Drake Fisher posted a 5-yard touchdown run in East’s comeback attempt. Fisher later connected on a 15-yard throw for Masun Tate. He added a 39-yard TD strike Corbin Laisure before Bennett had a 14-yard TD run to put Grainger back up by 10.
Fisher wasn’t done, connecting with Gavin Patrick for a 16-yard touchdown. However, the Patriots came up short after missing on all of their conversions.
Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Tigers had a 70-yard touchdown on its first possession, grabbed a 28-6 halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Highlanders.
Elijah Holtsclaw returned a 90-yard kickoff for the Highlanders’ lone score. Gage McKinney ran 37 times for 209 yards in the loss.
Harlan, Ky. 36, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers couldn’t contain the firepower of the Green Dragons. Donovan Montanaro led Harlan on the offensive end and R.W. Sanford was named the defensive player of the game.
VOLLEYBALL
Unicoi County 3, Johnson County 1
ERWIN — Sydney Compton totaled 10 kills and nine aces in the Lady Devils’ 25-21, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23 Thursday win over the Lady Longhorns.
Madison Oakes came through with nine kills and 17 digs. Noell Farnor had a team-best 20 digs and Kalee Toney accounted for 13 digs. Olivia Bailey posted her own double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs.