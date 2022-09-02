MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium.

Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped off by Jake Fox’s 2-yard quarterback sneak before a missed extra point.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you