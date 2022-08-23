It was another good night of soccer for Science Hill on Tuesday.
The Lady Hilltoppers posted a 5-0 victory over Jefferson County at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
“We played well as a team, especially keeping possession of the ball,” said Lady Hilltoppers’ head coach Ron Kind. “We were able to move the ball side to side and kept our composure when we weren’t able to move forward. I think our defensive mindset matured a lot this weekend in Murfreesboro and carried over tonight.”
Megan Burleson led the scoring push with a pair of goals. Also finding the net were Hannah Dawson, Morgan Mahoney and Sydney Blocker.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Daniel Boone 1
London Taylor found the net twice, leading the Lady Indians to the Big Five Conference win.
Also scoring for D-B were Nevan Smelser, Gigi Venzon, Ava Flanary and Kora Houlihan. The Lady Indians (6-0) improved to 2-0 in league play while Boone fell to 1-2 in the league and overall.
West Ridge 5, David Crockett 1
Sunny Iacino delivered a four-goal romp in Jonesborough, benefiting from three Raegan Murphy assists along the way.
Summer Robinson assisted Iacino on one goal and Michaela Frazier converted a penalty kick.
Lindsay Chapman provided outstanding defense in goal for West Ridge.
Providence Academy 9, Berean Christian 0
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Knights drew three goals and two assists from Lali Lemmon in a one-sided affair.
Maddie Kyker and Emma Honeycutt each added two goals with Kyker also providing an assist. Ava Roberson and Kolbi Williams each accounted for a goal and an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 1
Autumn Holmes cut loose for 24 kills and added 18 digs to pace the Lady Hilltoppers.
It was a 25-20, 22-25, 26-15, 25-22 victory for the Lady Hilltoppers. Meaghan Kanady had 20 assists and 10 digs while Ella Neal totaled 18 assists.
For Crockett, Sophia Gouge had 14 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney added 13 assists while Katie Oaks totaled 16 digs.
West Ridge 3, Abingdon 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie totaled 10 kills to help the Lady Wolves earn the interstate victory.
West Ridge won 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 with a standout effort from Kari Wilson as she racked up 21 digs. Faith Wilson was also in the mix with 16 assists.
Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Patriots prevailed behind a well-rounded performance by Carly Bradford, who totaled 16 digs, 11 kills and six aces.
East’s Jenna Hare had 16 digs and 11 kills of her own in a 25-7, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 decision. Also authoring a double-double was Kyndl Hodge with 39 assists and 10 digs. Meghan Johnson contributed 13 digs.
Jayci Bowers racked up 22 assists and 16 digs to pace ’Betsy. Zyliegh Bates had 14 digs and Bailee VanHuss 11 digs.
Providence Academy 3, Knoxville Christian 0
Halle Williams amassed 12 digs and Hannah Carson six aces as Providence (6-0) won 27-7, 25-13, 25-10.
Tennessee High 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Sydnee Pendland accumulated 18 digs for Tennessee High, which got a combined 27 assists from Bree Adams (16) and Ashton Blair (11).
The set results were 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10.