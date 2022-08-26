roundup logo

BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards as Sullivan East upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday.

Fisher tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Laisure and ran for a 5-yard TD of his own to lead the Pats (1-1). East’s Gavin Patrick hauled had eight catches for 81 yards.

