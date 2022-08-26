High school roundup: Fisher, Patriots turn back Pigeon Forge From staff reports Staff reports Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards as Sullivan East upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday.Fisher tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Laisure and ran for a 5-yard TD of his own to lead the Pats (1-1). East’s Gavin Patrick hauled had eight catches for 81 yards.Nate Brown added a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown for East. Ayden Littles rushed 15 times for 85 yards and scored on TD runs of 8 and 20 yards for the Tigers (0-2).Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0COSBY — Unicoi County’s defense was suffocating, forcing five turnovers and posting the shutout.Jonathan Crutchfield led the defense with a pair of interceptions while Nehemiah Edwards paced the offensive assault with three rushing touchdowns.Also scoring for the Blue Devils were Blake Edney, freshman Brady Simmons and Caleb Pelaez, who caught a scoring strike from Ty Engle. Unicoi improved to 2-0 on the season.Hampton 44, Johnson County 0 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports HAMPTON — Levi Lunsford scored a rushing touchdown while Dominique Burleson added a kick return for a score as the Bulldogs rolled.Geno Carrico caught a touchdown pass from Chance Point while Johnny Greenwell and Brody Hicks added rushing scores.Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7AFTON — The Warriors scored on a seven-plus minute drive on the opening possession before a blocked punt returned for a score turned the momentum of the game in the Black Knights’ favor.Joseph Sowards scored Happy Valley’s touchdown on a 15-yard run. The Warriors missed on two other scoring opportunities with untimely fumbles.Greeneville 35, Grainger 0RUTLEDGE — Brady Quillen hit on 11 of 12 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils.Adjatay Dabbs caught four passes for 122 yards and two scores as Greeneville improved to 2-0. Damien Short added 81 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Hampton Johnson County Aeronautics Roundup Unicoi County High School Seymour Touchdown Pass American Football Sport Damien Short Carry Scoring Caleb Pelaez Blue Devils Dominique Burleson Sullivan East Forge Fisher Fumble Opportunity Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR