PIGEON FORGE — Levi Lunsford rushed for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score with six minutes to go in Hampton’s 20-16 season-opening win over Pigeon Forge on Friday night.
Lunsford also ran in a two-point conversion. Dylan Trivette accounted for the Bulldogs’ other TD.
Pigeon Forge rallied from a 12-0 halftime deficit to take a 16-12 lead into the fourth quarter. After Lunsford’s touchdown, Elijah McKinney made a game-saving tackle on the 8-yard line. Luke Belcher came up with the final tackle of the game on fourth down.
Unaka 38, North Greene 12
ELIZABETHTON — Jamol Blamo rushed for 100-yard plus yards and three touchdowns. Landon Ramsey had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to help lead the Rangers over the Huskies.
Joe-Z Blamo caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey. T.J. Thomas ripped off a couple of big runs, while Ramsey also had a big night at linebacker, including an interception. Coach O’Brien Bennett named several standouts in a game he said the Rangers decided they were going to win.
Dobyns-Bennett 31, Tennessee High 0
KINGSPORT — Completing 17 of 25 passes, Jake Carson threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns in an Indians romp.
Dakari Dixon, who made six catches for 85 yards, Jonavan Gillespie and Branson Carswell were on the receiving end of Carson’s TD tosses.
Brayden Simpson carried the ball six times for 90 yards and Titan Thomas booted a 40-yard field goal.
Cocke County 33, Cherokee 9
NEWPORT — The Chiefs scored on a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Parvin and a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Kalija Sexton paced Cherokee with 20 rushes for 95 yards and Landon Jeffers passed for 60 yards.
Brazen Stewart had seven catches for 121 yards, including a 42-yard pass from Lakkin France for a touchdown, to lead the Fighting Cocks. Baylor Baxter had 98 passing and 42 rushing yards for Cocke County, which took advantage of three Cherokee turnovers.
