BLUFF CITY — Down 17 points midway through the third quarter, things looked pretty grim for the Sullivan East girls basketball team on Wednesday night inside the Dyer Dome.

Jenna Hare wasn’t about to let the Lady Patriots lose on their home floor in the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic as she netted 38 points in a 68-59 come-from-behind win over Mountain Mission.

