ELIZABETHTON — When victory was hanging in the balance, Jenna Hare trusted her teammates.
And Sullivan East kept its season alive.
With her team trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter after surrendering what had been a 17-point lead, Hare dished out assists in three fast-break situations and restored order for the Lady Patriots in a 69-61 victory in the play-in game of the District 1-3A girls’ basketball tournament Friday night at Treadway Gym.
East (12-20) earned a region berth and moved into Saturday’s semifinals against top-seeded Elizabethton at 3 p.m. In the other semifinal, Tennessee High will take on Unicoi County at 6 p.m.
In the boys’ game, Volunteer ran away from Elizabethton for a 76-51 win. The Falcons (20-10) advanced to play Tennessee High in Saturday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan East takes on Unicoi County at 7:30.
LADY PATRIOTS ADVANCE
Hare had a tremendous overall game, leading all scorers with 33 points. But it was her late-game unselfishness that stood out. She could have tried to score in any of those situations, but her teammates had a clear path for layups.
“We wouldn’t have been in that position without my teammates,” Hare said. “The first two times (the Lady Falcons) had really big leads and we couldn’t come back. We played more as a team today. We trusted each other a lot more tonight.
“Sophie (Johnson) was really clutch at the end. I trusted her more than I trusted myself if I’m being honest.”
Hare said she was motivated by the thought of a possible end to her standout career.
“I was freaking out before the game, I’m not going to lie,” Hare said. “I said to myself, if this is my last one, I want it to be a good one.”
Hare went over the 2,500-point mark for her career, pushing three points past the milestone and moving into the No. 11 spot on the all-time Northeast Tennessee list. She is just three more points away from the No. 10 position. And she is just 34 points away from Katie O’Dell’s school record.
East coach Allan Aubrey said Hare has found a good team groove lately.
“She’s been playing unbelievably unselfish the last few weeks,” Aubrey said. “When she does that, she’s almost unstoppable.”
Hare got top-notch help from Asia Cairns, who totaled 16 points. Johnson finished with 10 points, including those three big fourth-quarter buckets.
It was a tough loss for the Lady Falcons, who trailed 28-11 early in the game and by 14 points at halftime. A stirring comeback started late in the third quarter, and Volunteer took the lead for the first time at 52-50 with five minutes remaining. The game was still tied at 58-58 with 2:30 left and Volunteer had the ball, but East pulled away to the finish.
Emmerson Head paced Volunteer (9-20) with 21 points while Kendra Huff added 15. Veda Barton totaled 12 points.
VOLUNTEER BOYS ROLL
When push came to shove, the Falcons simply presented too many offensive weapons for the Cyclones to handle.
And since Volunteer was willing to share the ball, it made the task near impossible for Elizabethton. Volunteer put four players in double figures and nearly had six.
“That’s good basketball right there,” Falcons’ head coach Zach Crawford said. “(Sharing the ball) has been harped on for the last three months. I’m glad they finally listened. They know when it’s time to dial it up, and they trust each other.”
Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel each totaled 18 points to pace the Volunteer attack. Cason Christian added 14 points while Blake Head totaled 10. Bradin Minton and Tucker McLain each finished with eight points.
The Falcons made a statement early, gaining a 21-14 advantage after one quarter and stretching it to 36-24 at the break. Then Volunteer broke the game open with a strong third quarter, running out to a 56-37 lead.
“It was an uphill battle,” Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We tried a lot of different things, man looks, zone looks. We tried to throw everything at them, and it seemed like they answered every time. We would get one thing under control and another kid would step up and make shots. It’s difficult to guard them when they’re on like that.”
For the Cyclones, Will Churchill was the only player in double figures with 10 points. Nate Stephens added nine.
It was a season-ending loss for the Cyclones, who finished at 9-17.