BLUFF CITY — With Jenna Hare pumping in a career-high 41 points, Sullivan East downed West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s high school girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome.

Hare accounted for 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6 of 7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a four-point (33-29) halftime deficit.

