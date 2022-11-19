BLUFF CITY — With Jenna Hare pumping in a career-high 41 points, Sullivan East downed West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s high school girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome.
Hare accounted for 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6 of 7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a four-point (33-29) halftime deficit.
The Lady Buffaloes were paced by Kinsley Ellenburg with 11 points.
South Greene 69, Sullivan East 39
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots were victimized by Hailey Brooks, who amassed 21 points, and South Greene in a later matchup.
Jordyn Roderick crafted a 16-point showing with Emma Cutshall providing 13 points for the winning cause.
Jenna Hare was the lone Sullivan East player in double figures, scoring 13.
Unicoi County 45, Hancock County 19
SNEEDVILLE — The Lady Devils locked down on the defensive end, sprinting out to a 29-9 halftime lead.
Allie Lingerfelt sparked the Unicoi County offense with 12 points, while Faith Bennett and Olivia Bailey each deposited 10 points.
Kylee Bailey was Hancock’s leading scorer with nine points.
Unicoi County 64, Chuckey-Doak 55
ERWIN — Returning home for a late game, the Lady Devils stayed unbeaten with a win over C-D.
Bennett went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 26 points. Lingerfelt contributed 16 points and Olivia Bailey again scored 10.
Tayvn Sutherland posted a 15-point effort to lead the Lady Black Knights.
North Greene 59, Tennessee High 46
BAILEYTON — It was Sonya Wagner showing the way for the Lady Huskies with 20 points.
Haley Bailey complemented Wagner with 16 while Grace Bruchanan tallied 12.
For the Lady Vikings, Kendall Cross produced 13 points, four assists and three steals. Anna Kate Kinch paired 11 points with six rebounds and Mazzy Wilson registered a half-dozen assists.
Northview Academy 89, Tennessee High 46
KODAK — A 20-point output by Sierra Bates propelled Northview to a one-sided triumph.
Winning contributions included 11 points from Reagan Brown and 10 courtesy of Jordan White.
Kerigan West was tops for Tennessee High with 12 points. Anna Kate Kinch netted 11.
Tennessee High 59, West Greene 43
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross’ 22 points, five rebounds and five assists served the Lady Vikings well.
Anna Kate Kinch had 14 points to go with five rebounds. Brooklyn Carter chipped in 11 points and four assists.
The Lady Buffaloes were led by Madi Brown, who accumulated 14 points. Maddie Bryant hit four 3-pointers for her 12 points.
BOYS
Unicoi County 72, Hancock County 31
SNEEDVILLE — Grant Hensley fired in 23 points for the Blue Devils, sinking five shots from 3-point range.
Hensley had 21 by halftime, leading Unicoi to a 47-15 lead. Jackson Simmons finished the game with 12 points while Eli Johnson had 11.
Topping the Indians was Chandler Ferguson with 14.
Chuckey-Doak 72, Unicoi County 66
SNEEDVILLE — Cadin Tullock repeatedly found the mark to the tune of 27 points as the Black Knights won a strong early season matchup.
Christian Derry chimed in with 12 points for the Black Knights, who led 47-36 before the two teams combined for 55 fourth-quarter points.
The Blue Devils got 23 points from Lucas Slagle. Jackson Simmons added 16 and Grant Hensley 12.
Hampton 98, Jellico 59
JELLICO — Hayden Campbell posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Anspaugh totaled 17 points and four steals as the Bulldogs rolled against the Blue Devils.
Cadon Buckles and Chance Point finished with 14 points apiece, while Bryce Fagan and Geno Carrico each ended with eight. The Bulldogs shared the ball to the tune of 22 assists and hit 43 of 74 shots from the field.
Carson Bolton led Jellico with 23 points and Isaac McNealy scored 14.
Maryville Heritage 50, David Crockett 47
CLINTON — Colin Beason had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers.
Reagan Cash had nine points to match his nine rebounds. Jacob Arnold totaled nine points and four assists.
David Crockett 75, Oneida 59
CLINTON — Colin Beason scored 25 points and Reagan Cash came through with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Gavin Pearce tallied 11 points, while Jacob Arnold finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kolby Jones added nine points.
Sullivan East 60, South Greene 55
BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher racked up 18 points and dropped in three of Sullivan East’s eight 3-pointers.
The Patriots got 14 points from Masun Tate plus 10 out of Corbin Laisure.
South Greene was led by Andrew Thornburg, who scored 12 points. Jase Roderick and Cooper Kelley both contributed 10.
Sullivan East 52, Greeneville 49
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots got the job done behind a 21-point effort from Corbin Laisure.
Masun Tate had 13 points in the winning effort.
Reaching double digits for the Greene Devils were freshman Trey Thompson (15), J.D. Woolsey (14) and Austin Beets (10).
Down eight points after one quarter, Sullivan East outscored Greeneville 14-3 to grab a 27-24 halftime advantage.
Sullivan East 75, West Greene 64
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots completed an unblemished triple-header by knocking off a pesky West Greene bunch.
Twin outputs were turned in by Tyler Cross and Drake Fisher as they hit for 20 points apiece. Masun Tate came through with 13 points with Jacob Witcher recording 10 for Sullivan East, which led 46-35 at intermission.
Layton Frye piled up 26 points to pace the Buffaloes. Ethan Turner followed with 18.
West Ridge 79, Cherokee (N.C.) 59
MOUNTAIN CITY — Wade Witcher canned a trio of 3-pointers in a 17-point performance, Dawson Arnold added 16 points and the Wolves easily dispatched an out-of-state foe.
Avery Horne and Parker Leming each had 10 points for West Ridge, which entered the fourth quarter with a 72-40 lead.
West Ridge 59, Johnson County 46
MOUNTAIN CITY — Wade Witcher heated up nicely, producing 22 as West Ridge picked up its second win of the day.
Avery Horne pitched in 14 points and Parker Leming 11, including three treys.
Connor Simcox topped the Longhorns, amassing 19 points.