Science Hill let Hardin Valley off the ropes early, and that was exactly what the Hawks needed to grab the important game one of the best-of-three series.
Behind the impressive mound work of freshman Jackson Sparks, Hardin Valley earned a 4-1 victory over the Hilltoppers in a Class 4A baseball sectional Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. An if-necessary game would follow at approximately 7:30.
Science Hill lost for the first time in the postseason and fell to 31-5. Hardin Valley improved to 29-5.
“You’ve got to hit to beat this team because they can really hit,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “I thought their pitcher did a good job. Bottom line we didn’t have hits with runners in scoring position. He pitched well every time we had runners in scoring position."
OUTDUELED
Sparks pitched a three-hitter in a complete-game performance that got better as the game went on. He escaped a bases-loaded one-out situation in the bottom of the first inning, allowing just one run to score. From that point to the finish, he allowed only three more base runners.
“He handles these games so well,” said Hardin Valley head coach Tyler Roach. “He beat Farragut in the district championship. He’s got great makeup; something you can’t teach.”
Science Hill starter Ryan Smith was strong as well. He went the distance, allowing six hits and four runs with five walks and seven strikeouts.
“Credit (the Hawks),” Edwards said. “They were tough outs and we knew they would be. Ryan pitched a great game, and battled the entire game.”
THE SCORING
Science Hill struck first, getting a run in the bottom of the first inning on Smith’s RBI grounder.
The lead held until Smith hit a trouble spot in the fourth inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases before Jacob Dillon hit a high fly ball off the left field wall. Fortunately for the Hilltoppers, it was a loud, long single and the Hawks got only one run.
But unfortunately for the Hilltoppers, Smith walked the next batter and Hardin Valley took a 2-1 lead. Then the Hilltoppers turned their second double play of the game, ending the threat.
The game stayed that way until the top of the seventh inning when Carson Hoffmeister hit a two-run triple to end a lot of the suspense.
NEEDING A WIN
Science Hill needs a game-two victory just to have a shot at earning a state tournament berth.
“We’ve got to come out and attack and keep being aggressive,” Edwards said. “We have to attack on the mound and be better with runners in scoring position.”