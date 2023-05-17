Science Hill let Hardin Valley off the ropes early, and that was exactly what the Hawks needed to grab the important game one of the best-of-three series.

Behind the impressive mound work of freshman Jackson Sparks, Hardin Valley earned a 4-1 victory over the Hilltoppers in a Class 4A baseball sectional Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you