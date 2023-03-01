North Greene’s Sonya Wagner (15) is guarded by Hampton’s Madi McClain in the second quarter of Wednesday’s championship game. Wagner scored 17 points to lead North Greene. Tournament MVP McClain netted 20 to lead Hampton.
BLOUNTVILLE — Hampton rose to the challenge in Wednesday’s Region 1-1A girls basketball championship game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Holding a two-point lead against North Greene midway through the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs reeled off 15 unanswered points to take control of the game. They went on to roll on to a 57-32 victory.
It was the fourth time Hampton beat North Greene this season, including a week earlier in the District 1-A championship, also held at West Ridge High School.
“We talked the last couple of days how we thought we could wear on them,” Hampton coach Brandon Carpenter said. “We knew they would come out make plays early and (Sonya) Wagner is a really good player. As the game went on, we were able to wear on them and take advantage of it. I’m thankful for these girls. They’ve worked hard for this and deserve this.”
The Lady Bulldogs (29-2) will host Harriman in Saturday’s sectional round. North Greene (19-17) will go on the road at Oneida.
Tournament MVP Madi McClain led the way for Hampton. She knocked down four shots from 3-point range in the first half and ended with 20 points overall. The Lady Bulldogs hit from long range to the tune of eight shots behind the arc total.
“I think I was due for a good shooting game. I hadn’t shot too good lately,” McClain said. “My teammates found me and got me the open shots.”
She pointed out the Hampton offense starts with opportunities created on the defensive end. On that note, she and Linsey Jenkins were particular effective trapping the North Greene guards.
“I feel we’re connected. We’ve played with each other so long that we know each other so well,” McClain said.
With balanced scoring, Taylor Berry provided 11 points, followed by Piper Helle with 10 and Jenkins with eight.
“When we started this, we focused on being a team,” Carpenter said. “It’s hard to single one player out for us because they all have strengths and we try to find each other in our offense.”
The Lady Bulldogs took an 18-11 lead at the end of one period. Wagner did her best to keep North Greene in the game with nine points in the first quarter. She ended with a team-high 17 points for the Lady Huskies while Hannah Miller was next up with eight.
With the decisive 15-0 run in the second quarter, Hampton took a 33-18 lead at halftime. The teams matched scores throughout the third quarter before the Hampton defensive effort closed the game out in the final quarter.