BLOUNTVILLE — Hampton rose to the challenge in Wednesday’s Region 1-1A girls basketball championship game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Holding a two-point lead against North Greene midway through the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs reeled off 15 unanswered points to take control of the game. They went on to roll on to a 57-32 victory.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

