ELIZABETHTON — Hampton took care of business on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs used a methodical offensive attack to take a 36-0 victory over Unaka in nonconference action at Goddard Field.
With the win, Hampton improves to 8-1 on the season, while the Rangers drop to 5-4 on the season and saw a four-game winning streak snapped.
Dominique Burleson and Levi Lunsford led a dominant Hampton rushing attack. Burleson finished with 184 yards on 15 carries, while Lunsford had 22 carries for 134 yards.
As a team, Hampton outrushed Unaka 473-6.
Both offenses saw limited drives in the first half, and the Bulldogs took advantage.
After Unaka stopped Hampton on fourth down deep in Ranger territory on the game’s opening drive, Dylan Trivett recovered a Unaka fumble on the first play from the Ranger offense.
Three plays later, Lunsford scored on a 11-yard run to give Hampton a 6-0 lead.
The Rangers offense embarked on a 10-play drive, but was stopped on fourth down at the Hampton 10 as the Bulldogs led 6-0 after a quarter of play.
Hampton’s offense continued to move in the second as the Bulldogs capped a 17-play drive with a Trivett pass to Jonathon Greenwell midway through the quarter.
Unaka’s Joe-Z Blamo ended the half with an interception as the Bulldogs held a 14-0 lead.
With the Bulldog rushing attack eating up time, Hampton continued to take advantage of the opportunities.
After the Hampton defense stopped Unaka on fourth down, Burleson struck for a 54-yard touchdown run.
Lunsford added a one-yard run late in the third to extend the lead to 30-0 after three complete.
Brody Hicks accounted for the final score with a 21-yard run midway through the fourth.
In addition to Burleson and Lunsford, Hampton saw three other players surpass 40 rushing yards. Trivett and Hicks added 52 yards on the ground apiece, while Greenwell had 41 yards.
Landon Ramsey was 8-of-13 passing for 63 yards to lead Unaka. Blamo had six catches for 57 yards.
Both squads return to action next Thursday night as Hampton will host Daniel Boone, and Happy Valley will make the trip to Unaka.
