MOUNTAIN CITY — Cadon Buckles scored 32 points, hitting 12 of 14 free throws, as Hampton rallied with a big fourth quarter to beat Johnson County 69-66 Friday night at Shoun Gym.
Michael Anspaugh netted 16 points for the Bulldogs and Hayden Campbell collected 11 points and six rebounds.
Graham Reece paced the Longhorns with 17 points. Dalton Robinson produced 14 points and Connor Simcox had 13. Eli Dickens added eight in the loss.
Karns 75, Dobyns-Bennett 54
KNOXVILLE — The Beavers pulled away in the second half to hand the defending Class 4A champions their third loss of the season.
Karns showed balance with 18 points from JJ Faulkner and 16 points from Jaylen Roberts.
Bubba Faulken and Walker Lockhart each totaled 12 points.
Brady Stump was the only double-digit scorer for the Indians with 20 points. Jonavan Gillespie was the next high scorer with eight.
David Crockett 57, Cosby 51
The Pioneers’ inside game proved to be too much for the Eagles.
Colin Beason led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds. Reagan Cash battled to finish with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Bradley Gouge had a nice game on both ends of the court with nine points and three steals.
Daniel Reece, a 6-8 freshman center, was Cosby’s high scorer with 15.
Unicoi County 78, West Greene 63
ERWIN — Grant Hensley cut loose for 31 points as the Blue Devils continued to roll through the early season. Freshman guard Jackson Simmons fired up 21 points and Eli Johnson accounted for a dozen.
Leyton Frye cooked up a 22-point effort to lead West Greene. Ethan Turner was next with 16 points and Austin Wampler ended with 11.
Volunteer 64, Cherokee 43
ROGERSVILLE — The undefeated Falcons continued to roll, effectively putting the game away in the third quarter against the Chiefs.
Blake Head paced Volunteer with 17 points, while Andrew Knittel tallied 14. Bradin Minton and Cason Christian each scored 10 with Joltin Harrison right behind with nine. Overall, the Falcons made 13 shots behind the arc.
Will Price had a game-high 18 points to lead Cherokee and Colten McLain scored 11.
Tri-Cities Christian 76, Bethel Christian, N.C. 29
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Lofton Looney was an efficient 10 for 16 from the field to net 22 points, along with seven assists, five steals and six deflections as the Eagles romped to the win.
Abraham Gewelke scored 10 points and cleared the glass for 14 rebounds. Lane McMullen also hit double figures with 11 points.
GIRLS
Hampton 77, Johnson County 52
MOUNTAIN CITY — Macy Henry fueled the Lady Bulldogs’ victory with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Linsey Jenkins accounted for 14 points and five steals, while Taylor Berry provided 11 points and Faye Carrico hauled in 11 rebounds.
Piper Helle ended with eight points, nine rebounds and five steals.
David Crockett 71, Cosby 27
Freshman Brylee Tullock continued to torch the nets with a 28-point performance for the Lady Pioneers. Lacey Byrd posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Ferguson dished out 14 assists.
Shylee Shelton was the Lady Eagles’ top scorer with nine.
Unicoi County 64, West Greene 50
ERWIN — Haley Rush hit from long distance, downing five 3-point goals in an 18-point performance to lead the Lady Devils. Jocelyn Metcalf and Allie Lingerfelt each finished with 15 points.
Kinsley Ellenburg led the Buffaloes’ charge with 14 points. Morgan Brown finished with 11 points.
Volunteer 53, Cherokee 40
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Falcons used a balanced attack to defeat their rivals and earn a first win of the season.
Kendra Huff scored 111 points, followed by Ava Jackson with 10, Emmerson Head with nine and Veda Barton with eight.
Macy McDavid was Cherokee’s leader with 16 points and Kailey Gilliam scored 10.
Tri-Cities Christian 56, Bethel Christian 30
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Michaela Dixon filled the stat lines with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks as the Eagles soared.
Bella Bosken had eight points, eight rebounds and six steals. Cianna McCready crashed the boards for 14 rebounds and Grace Williams grabbed nine.
Ani Peight scored 13 points to lead Bethel Christian.