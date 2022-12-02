MOUNTAIN CITY — Cadon Buckles scored 32 points, hitting 12 of 14 free throws, as Hampton rallied with a big fourth quarter to beat Johnson County 69-66 Friday night at Shoun Gym.

Michael Anspaugh netted 16 points for the Bulldogs and Hayden Campbell collected 11 points and six rebounds.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

