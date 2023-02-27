BLOUNTVILLE — In a stretch from the end of the second quarter to midway through the third, Hampton’s Taylor Berry took over Monday’s Region 1-1A semifinal girls basketball game at West Ridge.

Berry scored 14 straight points and propelled Hampton into Wednesday’s regional final at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with a 56-38 win over Carter County rival Cloudland.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you