Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area.
Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
HAPPY VALLEY
Coach: Shane Williams
Strengths: “Our top three players are senior point guard Colby Chousse, senior guard James Murray and junior shooting guard Dakota Grindstaff.
“Happy Valley is trying to establish an identity and this is my first year here. We are still figuring out our strengths at this time.”
What the coach says: “I think we have been working really hard on the mental and physical aspects of the game. Changing the culture is very important and we are still trying to convince these guys they can compete with the top teams in the league. The league is very physical and we must adapt to that very fast. I hope we can be a team that plays hard on both sides of the ball and try to put some performances together that will allow us to compete at a high level night in and night out.”
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Coach: Herman Rice
Strengths: “We have a lot of experience. We played two freshmen a lot last year.”
Conference outlook: “It’s always a tough and very balanced league. I expect us to be contending this year.”
What the coach says: “Our senior point guard, John Carter, was injured last year and we lost our best inside player Hank Stott with a back injury. We had to play a lot of young players. You could see the benefits in the summer. They play well together as well as any group I’ve had. We went 14-2 over the summer and played in camps at West Virginia University, Gate City and Tusculum.”
HAMPTON
Coach: Ned Smith
Strengths: Cadon Buckles is a senior shooting guard, he is a returning starter. Cadon is a gym rat with a tremendous work ethic and has a quick first step. Michael Anspaugh is a junior and will be the point guard. He has a tremendous motor on the floor and has worked really hard this off-season developing his shooting and ball handling skills.
Hayden Campbell is a 6-5 junior and plays post. He’s a great scorer around the basket and defender around the bucket. He also has postseason experience and has worked hard in the off-season to make himself a better athlete.
Conference outlook: “I feel like our conference is very balanced this season.”
What the coach says: “We are going to play 10 or 12 kids and our practices are going to be very competitive and hope by tournament time we have a chance to compete in our conference.”
CLOUDLAND
Coach: Spencer Nave
Strengths: “We play defense hard every game and we rebound very well.”
What the coach says: “For us this year, we are going to try and push the ball with a fast-paced offense and pick up some points in transition.
We’re really going to focus on trying to defend well and limit teams to one shot on defense. We are really looking to utilize our size and toughness and rebound the ball effectively.”
UNAKA
Coach: Aaron Dugger
Strengths: “The strength of the team will be defense and how we play every night. We have three good players coming back in Joe-Z Blamo, Landon Ramsey and Marcus Shomaker.”
Conference outlook: “I think it will be Hampton and North Greene at the top.”
What the coach says: “I expect us to play hard every night and work to improve every day.”
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Coach: Damon Johnson
Strengths: Cross Chadwick, Sam McAllister, Isaiah Peters-Daniels and Nathan Blye.
Conference outlook: First year in TSSAA (Division II-A)
What the coach says: “We are looking forward to our first year as a TSSAA member and excited about competing against some of the best teams in the state.”