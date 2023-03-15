MURFREESBORO — Cadon Buckles might not have won Mr. Basketball, but he helped Hampton move closer to the hardware he’d much rather bring back to Carter County anyway.

With Buckles’ help, Hampton built a commanding lead in the first half and never let up, cruising to the Class 1A state semifinals once again with Wednesday’s 71-48 quarterfinal triumph over Humboldt at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

