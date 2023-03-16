Back in the Class 1A state semifinals for the second straight season and eighth time in school history, Hampton’s boys basketball team is looking to take the next step when it faces Chattanooga Prep on Friday.
Tip-off from the MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro is set for 2:15 p.m. Eastern.
The Bulldogs (27-8) made quick and easy work of Humboldt in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, winning by 23 points.
“I didn’t expect us to win by that much,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “I was just hoping we’d win by one point.”
Hampton’s transition game wore on the Vikings with 18 points in the fast break. Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles led the way with 29 points, going 11-of-18 from the field and making 5 of 6 free throws.
What makes the Bulldogs so tough to handle is the depth of the squad. Seven players scored against Humboldt and 14 played.
Michael Anspaugh netted 15 points while Eugene Carrico finished with 14. Hayden Campbell did good work inside with six points and six rebounds, but the defense on Humboldt’s Stephon Shivers was exemplary all day.
“The kids came out prepared and played really good defense,” Smith said. “They got some good rebounds and got some deflections. We were able to turn that into offense and that’s how we got going. We played really well together and moved the ball.”
ABOUT CHATTANOOGA PREP
In the program's fifth year, the Sentinels are already in a place a lot of teams dream to be. The school, which came into existence in August of 2018, is an all-boys public charter school.
Chattanooga Prep's roster is filled with long, athletic and young players. Since starting as a middle school, the student body continues to grow and grade levels are added each year.
The oldest players on the team are sophomores and three freshmen start.
“They’re a really athletic team,” Smith said. “They play a lot of five-out and they’re able to drive and kick. They shoot a lot of 3-pointers and they have a lot of size.
“We have to play good defense by keeping them off the glass and getting a lot of one-and-done possessions.”
Freshman Derrick Roberson — a 6-foot-4 wing — led the Sentinels (29-8) in scoring with 21 points in Wednesday’s quarterfinals win over Fayetteville.
Ta’saude Williams, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard with a smooth stroke, netted 13 points and didn’t commit a turnover off the bench.
Joel Bulis is probably one of the more dynamic players for Chattanooga Prep as the 6-foot-4 freshman finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Chattanooga Prep’s three shortest players are 5-foot-9 and don’t play a ton of minutes. The Bulldogs will be out-sized at nearly every position, but quickness will most likely play a huge factor like it did on Wednesday.
“We’re going to have to stay in front of them,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to make them take tough shots. We have to do what we do and play our game because it’s too late to change things now.”
VALLEY TOUGH
The Bulldogs aren’t the only Watauga Valley Conference squad left standing on the state’s biggest stage.
University High will play top-ranked Middleton in the other Class 1A semifinal directly after Hampton’s game. The two winners will meet for the state title on Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern.
“We’ve got a tough district back at home and that’s what makes you better week after week,” Smith said. “With a tough conference, that gives teams a chance when we come down here.”
Hampton hasn’t made the finals since 1983 when legendary coach Jerry White was still at the helm and Leon Tolley was named tournament MVP after scoring 65 points in three games. That season culminated in a heartbreaking 73-67 loss to East Robertson in the Class A finals.
SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS
The small Carter County school has had an overwhelming amount of success in the last three years.
The football team made the state finals in 2021 for the first time. The girls basketball team made the state semifinals and tied the program record for wins in a season (31).
The baseball team made the sectionals as well last spring, so life is good for athletes at Hampton right now.
“We’re taking it one game at a time and hoping for the best,” Smith said. “The kids are excited and we’re having fun. We’re going to go out there and do the best we can.”