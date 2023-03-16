Back in the Class 1A state semifinals for the second straight season and eighth time in school history, Hampton’s boys basketball team is looking to take the next step when it faces Chattanooga Prep on Friday.

Tip-off from the MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro is set for 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

