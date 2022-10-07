Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular-season football schedule.
One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hampton, which was state runner-up in Class 2A last season and is ranked No. 1 in the state this year, is off to a 6-0 start. Pittman is 5-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 3A, with its lone loss against top-ranked Alcoa.
Pittman has scored at least 28 points against everybody but Alcoa, and even put up 17 against the Tornadoes.
“They are very balanced and make it hard for the defense to commit to stopping the run or the pass,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “They have very good athletes.”
Defensively, Lunsford said his team will have to move the football against a strong unit.
“They are big up front and athletic on the back end,” Lunsford said. “They do a good job of playing their scheme and not getting out of position.”
In other Week 8 battles:
Volunteer (1-5) at Tennessee High (3-3)
It has been an uneven season for the Vikings while the Falcons have struggled to find momentum.
Tennessee High has two runaway wins, three blowout losses and one close game. Volunteer has averaged only 6.6 points in its five losses.
West Greene (6-1) at Cherokee (0-6)
The Chiefs have never lost to the Buffaloes in seven all-time meetings, but this looks like the toughest test to date.
The Buffaloes have outscored their last two opponents by a 98-7 margin, but those were Class 1A teams and this is a big step up in classification.
Elizabethton (2-4) at Rhea County (1-5)
Both teams have played tough schedules and have combined for nine losses, but the Cyclones have found their offensive stride.
Over the last three weeks, Elizabethton has scored 136 points while winning two of three contests.
Union County (1-6) at Sullivan East (2-5)
It has been an offensive showcase for the Patriots this season as they have averaged 354 yards per game.
This could be a nice chance to end a three-game losing streak.
Unicoi County (6-1) at Cloudland (2-4)
There are plenty of reasons for the Blue Devils to be fired up for this contest, but two stand out.
First, Unicoi is seething after letting a two-score lead slip away — and likely the Region 1-3A title — last week against Chuckey-Doak. And second, Cloudland rolled into Erwin and crushed the Blue Devils, 28-0, for Unicoi’s only regular-season loss last season.
Happy Valley (2-5) at Johnson County (1-5)
Despite the records, both teams are coming off tight victories.
The Longhorns rallied from 21 down to edge Claiborne while the Warriors edged Cumberland Gap, 35-32. Throw in a good rivalry and this could be quite a contest.
Unaka (3-3) at Claiborne (2-4)
Coming off a bye and two straight wins, the Rangers are hoping to keep the momentum rolling.
Claiborne presents a challenge as it has produced good offensive totals this season.