Hampton at South Greene 2 (copy)

Hampton’s offensive line, including Austin Bentley (53) and Greg Tolley (65), clear a path for running back Johnathan Greenwell in last week’s win over South Greene.

 MATT LAWS

Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular-season football schedule.

One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video