MURFREESBORO — All Hampton needed was a Chance.
With 1:42 to go and out of a timeout, Hampton junior Chance Point swished a triple — his only field goal of the tournament — in front of his own bench that put the Bulldogs up five points with time running out.
Point’s bucket was part of a bigger game-ending run that propelled Hampton to a massive 51-43 upset win over Middleton in Saturday’s BlueCross Basketball Championships Class 1A state championship game at Murphy Center.
The Bulldogs scored 16 of the game’s last 18 points.
It is the first title for Hampton since the famous 1960 “Little Mountain Men” — a team that won the one-classification tournament and was coached by TSSAA Hall of Famer Walter “Buck” Van Huss with star players Willie Malone, Jerry White and Glenn “Cotton” Nave.
“This one feels awesome and I just want to thank the Lord because he gave us this opportunity to win one,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “We changed our press and we went full-court. The kids got some steals and made some big buckets.
“That was not a set play coming out of the timeout, but Chance has got nerves. That was the biggest shot of his life and he’s not afraid to take chances.”
Middleton (30-2), which had its 25-game winning streak snapped, led by six points at 41-35 before the Bulldogs came storming back. A couple of steals and buckets by tournament MVP Cadon Buckles and a made jumper in the lane by Hayden Campbell tied the game at 41 with 2:27 to go.
Campbell put the Bulldogs ahead for the first time since late in the fourth quarter with a jumper in the lane with 2:04 left. After Point’s huge long range shot, the top-ranked Tigers were shell-shocked and only made one more bucket the rest of the way.
“Throughout the first half, their defense was not letting me get to where I wanted to go,” Buckles said. “I tried to distribute the ball more. Late, I saw some opportunities to score and I just took what the defense gave me.”
Class 1A Mr. Basketball finalist Buckles netted 18 points, but Campbell was the true X-factor all week. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
A 6-foot-6 junior, Campbell established his presence in the paint early and often, taking Middleton center Dantez Young to school on the block.
“(Young) is really tall and really lanky, but he was a defensive liability,” Campbell said. “I saw him as a little bit on the smaller side, and I thought I was a little stronger than him.”
Middleton’s Roderick Robinson, Jr. — the Class 1A Mr. Basketball winner — was frustrated for most of the game. He got going in the third quarter, going on a personal 8-0 run to get the Tigers the lead, but he only had two shots in the fourth.
One was a forced 3-pointer that clanked off the front-iron and the other was an uncontested layup when the game was already decided. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists, but he was also responsible for six of the 15 turnovers.
The only other Middleton player to score in double figures was Jordan Stewart who finished with 10.
“We wanted to keep (Robinson’s) touches down and not let him have it a lot,” Smith said. “Dylan (Trivett) and Chance (Point) did a tremendous job on him all night. When he drove, we wanted to double him and the kids did a great job containing him.
“He’s a tremendous player and we just wanted to slow him down.”
The Bulldogs had controlled most of the game, leading by six at the half and holding Robinson scoreless from the field with only two made free throws.
Smith’s crew proved once again that offense may sell tickets, but defense does indeed win championships.
“I can’t really find the words to describe this feeling right now,” Campbell said. “I’m in such a shock and everyone in the stands is in such a shock right now, too.”
For the small community of Hampton, Saturday’s title comes one day shy of the 63rd anniversary of the last hardwood state title.
The 490th win of Smith’s career puts him beside only Van Huss in Hampton history to win a state title on the hardwood. Ironically in the last two basketball seasons, both of Van Huss’ schools that he coached — Hampton and Dobyns-Bennett — ended long state title droughts.
In another coincidence, when Hampton defeated Union City in the 1960 finals, Van Huss’ boys ended the Golden Tornadoes’ 31-game streak.
Maybe the late legendary coach has been watching over his beloved Indians and Bulldogs over the last two seasons.
No one will ever know, but just maybe.
“I think (Van Huss) and the Lord were watching over us today,” Smith said.