BLOUNTVILLE — The Hampton girls subscribe to the old adage that defense wins championships. It paid off in a big way Monday night.

With a lockdown defensive effort, the Lady Bulldogs defeated North Greene 55-42 for the District 1-A girls championship at West Ridge High School.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you