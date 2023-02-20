BLOUNTVILLE — The Hampton girls subscribe to the old adage that defense wins championships. It paid off in a big way Monday night.
With a lockdown defensive effort, the Lady Bulldogs defeated North Greene 55-42 for the District 1-A girls championship at West Ridge High School.
Getting stronger as the game wore on, Hampton (26-2) limited the Lady Huskies to 18 points in the second half.
“I thought defensively we set the tone early and were getting all the loose balls,” Hampton coach Brandon Carpenter said. “Then, (Point guard) Piper (Helle) gets better and better as the game goes on. She picked a pocket or two, got us a couple of layups and stretched it out.”
It was a balanced effort on the offensive end. Taylor Berry scored 15 points and tournament MVP Linsey Jenkins finished with 11. There were a pair of eight-point contributions from Macy Henry and Ryleigh Nickels, who knocked down a pair of big 3-point shots.
“Nickels is a really good shooter and she runs the floor well,” Carpenter said. “We have five or six girls who play hard on defense, but can also score. They’ve come a long way in a short period of time.”
It’s the case with the whole Hampton program which was just 6-22 two seasons ago. Asked about the big turnaround, seniors Jenkins and McClain credited their head coach.
“Coach Carpenter just tells us to keep pushing. Somebody is going to get tired and it’s not going to be us,” Jenkins said.
McClain added, “He pushes us to our potential, but I never ever thought we would get this far.”
North Greene (17-16) hung with Hampton early, leading 16-15 after one quarter and down 33-24 at the half. But the Lady Bulldogs were simply too strong in the second half.
Grace Buchanan led the Lady Huskies with 13 points. Haley Bailey and Campbell Gaby each scored eight.
Hampton will host Hancock County in Friday’s Region 1-A quarterfinals. North Greene will take on Jellico.
Cloudland 48, Unaka 46
Ella Benfield came through in a big way with 25 points to lead the Lady ’Landers (18-10) over the Lady Rangers (9-20) in the third-place game. Ryan Turbyfill added 10 as Cloudland was playing without injured starters Izabella Christman and Saharra McKinney.
Turbyfill knocked down a free throw with 3.2 seconds left for the game’s final score. Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, who led all scorers with 33 points, threw up a game-winning, 3-point attempt right past half court at the buzzer, but it came up short.
“We couldn’t do a lot with Lyndie, she’s such a great player,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “But we had a lot of players step up. Ella as a senior leader tonight played extremely well. We had some young kids to come off the bench to help us overcome the injury problems and Ryan took over. She’s had to play several roles with Saharra injured.”
Unaka took an early 11-6 lead, and held a 24-23 advantage at the half. The back-and-forth continued throughout the third quarter with Makenzie Street’s jumper at the buzzer giving the Lady ’Landers a 35-34 lead.
Beyond the large output by Ramsey, a Miss Basketball finalist, the Lady Rangers received nine points from Haley Taylor.