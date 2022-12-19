It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state.
The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday's game.
This is impressive considering Hampton has played three very good teams in Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County and Chuckey-Doak.
East Nashville is second at 79.3, followed by Kingston (78.9), Memphis Bluff City (77.9) and East Hamilton (76.3).
It could be quite a contrast when the Bulldogs meet University High on Jan. 10. The Buccaneers have the state’s No. 6-ranked defense, allowing just 41.4 points per game.
In another note of interest, Chuckey-Doak (12-2) is tied for the state lead in victories with The King’s Academy (12-2). Undefeated Tennessee High (11-0) is in a five-way tie for the No. 3 spot along with Unicoi County (11-2).
On the girls’ side, Hampton is also among the state leaders. The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 68.1 points per game, good enough for the No. 5 spot.
David Crockett is No. 6 at 67.7 per game. Huntingdon leads the way with 74.7 a contest.
Many area teams will participate in basketball tournaments during the Christmas break.
At the top of the list is the 39th annual Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol. It begins with six games on Dec. 27 and runs through the championship on New Year’s Eve at 6:30 p.m.
Teams from North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida, New York and the Bahamas are in the mix. Also competing are local squads Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High, and Greeneville along with Virginia schools Gate City and Twin Springs.
Also in the week after Christmas, Science Hill’s boys and girls will travel to play in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Daniel Boone visits an event in Pikeville, Kentucky while West Ridge plays in Strawberry Plains.
Unicoi County’s boys and girls teams will play in Pensacola, Florida, while Hampton hits the road to play in Maryville.
University High will play in Charleston, South Carolina, and Unaka’s boys and girls hit the road for the Harriman tournament.
The highlight event on the girls’ side is the 33rd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic. It will take place Dec. 27-31 at Greeneville’s Hal Henard Gym. Included in this year’s field are teams from Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia and numerous Tennessee teams — including Elizabethton and Greeneville.
Also, Dobyns-Bennett will play in Maryville while Hampton’s home tournament includes Volunteer.
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare reached an impressive milestone last week.
The Lady Patriots’ basketball senior standout guard went over 1,000 rebounds for her career. Previously, Hare passed 2,000 points for her career.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
