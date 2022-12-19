Chuckey-Doak at Hampton 1 (copy)

Hampton's Ty Mcelyea, left, puts up a shot against Chuckey-Doak in last week's game. (photo by Mike Hynes)

 Mike Hynes

It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state.

The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday's game.

