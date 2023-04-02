KINGSPORT — Halls pitchers Atiana Stamper and Emery Bales combined on a three-hitter as the Lady Devils defeated Daniel Boone 4-0 in Sunday night’s championship game of the Eastman Invitational softball tournament.

It was the fifth Eastman title for Halls, which won four previous tournaments from 2013-17 with six-time Eastman champion Unicoi County breaking the string in 2015.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you