KINGSPORT — Halls pitchers Atiana Stamper and Emery Bales combined on a three-hitter as the Lady Devils defeated Daniel Boone 4-0 in Sunday night’s championship game of the Eastman Invitational softball tournament.
It was the fifth Eastman title for Halls, which won four previous tournaments from 2013-17 with six-time Eastman champion Unicoi County breaking the string in 2015.
The Lady ’Blazers scored 23 runs in the three games leading up to the final. Halls kept them in check, offering little opportunity to mount a rally.
The Lady Devils took advantage of two Boone errors to score three runs in the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on Staley Vaught’s sacrifice fly.
BOONE’S TRAIL TO THE FINAL
Daniel Boone defeated defending tournament champion Powell 8-5 in the round of 16 to gain entry into the championship bracket. The Lady ’Blazers then walloped Walker Valley 9-0 in the quarterfinals and downed Macon East (Ala.) 6-3 in the semifinal round.
Ava Saul starred in the circle, going four strong innings, and driving in four runs at the plate in the win over Powell. Maci Masters also had two hits and scored twice.
Freshman Kaylea Osborne had seven strikeouts in a two-hit shutout against Walker Valley. Masters had four RBIs, while Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with two hits and two runs. Saul clocked a solo home run.
Korie Thompson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Josie Jenkins also finished with two RBIs in Boone’s win over the Alabama-based Knights.
LADY FALCONS REACH QUARTERS
Volunteer also qualified for the championship bracket with a 3-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett in the round of 16.
Lady Falcons ace Addyson Fisher gave up five hits and just one earned run to pick up the win. Her sister, Abby Fisher, provided the game-winning RBI in the top of the fifth inning. Addyson came through in pressure-packed situations with bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and two runner on base in the sixth to hang on for the win.
Breanna Salyer and Veda Barton each had two hits to lead Volunteer. Hannah Frye and Sophie Dean each went 2-for-3 for Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Falcons couldn’t keep it going in a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to Macon East (Ala.). Zetta Smith was 2-for-3 to lead the offense and Addyson Fisher had a solo homer for the only run.