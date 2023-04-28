Six Rivers Relays

Science Hill’s William Hagemeier clears the bar to win the Six Rivers Relays pole vault Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

 David Crigger Photography

JOHNSON CITY — Will Hagemeier will indeed remember Friday night, but not just because his name is in the record book.

Despite the rain, the Science Hill junior set a meet record at the 43rd annual Six Rivers Media Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics on Friday. Hagemeier cleared 15 feet and 1/4 inch in the boys pole vault, which also set a new Kermit Tipton Stadium mark.

