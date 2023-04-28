JOHNSON CITY — Will Hagemeier will indeed remember Friday night, but not just because his name is in the record book.
Despite the rain, the Science Hill junior set a meet record at the 43rd annual Six Rivers Media Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics on Friday. Hagemeier cleared 15 feet and 1/4 inch in the boys pole vault, which also set a new Kermit Tipton Stadium mark.
And he didn’t stop there, immediately trying to clear 15-6 after realizing he’d set the record.
“The thing I valued most tonight were those attempts at 15-6 that I didn’t get,” Hagemeier said. “It gave me a good demonstration of what I need to do to get my next (personal record). Not looking to get complacent.”
And he had plenty of motivation, having missed last year’s Six Rivers Relays due to a broken arm. Hagemeier was named the most outstanding male field athlete, a first for Science Hill since William Peterson in 2018.
“Glad my hard work is paying off,” he said.
TRACK STANDOUTS
Daniel Boone’s Evan Tomlinson set personal records in two events — winning the boys 100-meter dash in 11.39 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.29. The sophomore was named the meet’s most outstanding male runner, Boone’s first since Adam Barnard in 2015.
A recent bout with strep did little to faze Tomlinson.
“I haven’t really practiced much this week because of that,” Tomlinson said. “Just coming back and running and winning those two events and PR’ing by a whole second, it’s just a great feeling.”
Abingdon’s Jada Samuel (46.92), who competed in the Relays with John Battle prior to this year, won the girls 300-meter hurdles en route to being named the most outstanding female runner. Not since 1978, when Melinda Branson won Athlete of the Meet, had Abingdon had a female runner win the prestigious award.
“It means so much,” Samuel said. ”I’m super excited. The energy has been really good all day.”
Science Hill’s Emmett Watson left his mark on the Six Rivers Relays too. He finished the 400-meter dash in 48.63 seconds, beating the automatic timing record of 48.72 set by Dobyns-Bennett’s Bryce Barrett in 2017. Teddy Gaines’ hand-held record of 48.2 seconds narrowly eluded Watson, who also won the long jump (22-0).
Daniel Boone’s Bryson Lewis, who finished second in the 1600-meter run, won the 3200 meters with a PR of 9:41.26. D-B’s Brayden Simpson (15.01) won the 110-meter hurdles while finishing second in the 300 hurdles.
Volunteer’s Taylor Castle (26.11) took the girls 200-meter dash, while Daniel Boone’s Ella Battel (2:18.12) won the girls 800 and Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington (11:13.73) triumphed in the girls 3200-meter run.
Science Hill girls 4x200 team won by 0.89 seconds over Dobyns-Bennett. The Hilltoppers also won the boys 4x400.
Dobyns-Bennett’s team (43.25) won the boys 4x100.
Watauga’s Davis Hunt (39.86) claimed the boys 300-meter hurdles title.
FIELD STANDOUTS
Tazewell’s Landri Lallande didn’t expect to throw numbers like Friday until her senior year. But as a sophomore, she’s already made history.
Breaking an event record which had stood more than 40 years, Lallande was named the girls’ outstanding field performer after setting a new mark in the girls discus at 135 feet, 10 inches.
“That throw was very scary,” Lallande said. “It was very close to being out of sector, and then the wind pushed it right back in just enough to be counted as a mark.”
And the old mark of 134-9.75, set by Elizabethton’s Angie Barker in 1981, was finally topped. Thus, Lallande became Tazewell’s first most outstanding female field athlete since Starr Anderson in 1996.
Samantha Degrace collected two wins for Dobyns-Bennett, making 5-4 in the girls high jump and finishing the 110-meter hurdles in 15.10 seconds.
Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger, who took third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.42), won both the long jump (16-6.50) and triple jump (35-8).
Tyler Barrett from Patrick Henry won shot put (57-1.75) and discus (155-3) on the boys side.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Nigel Vidale won the triple jump at 44-9, while placing fourth in the long jump and high jump. David Crockett’s Hayden Wesley (6-0) won the boys high jump.
In the girls pole vault, Watauga’s Olivia Burroughs won a vault-off against Tennessee High’s Fairyn Meares after both cleared 10-6.
MORE RECORDS FALL
The Science Hill boys 4x200 relay team of Miller, Jordan, Watson and Swartz set a new meet record in their triumph, finishing in 1:28.58 to top the 2019 mark of 1:29.12 by Dobyns-Bennett.
Charlotte Country Day School’s 4x800 girls team finished in 9:15.94, broke the Science Hill record of 9:35.62 from 2009. And that wasn’t the only one to pass the old mark. Daniel Boone’s second-place team of Honeycutt, Wingfield, Lewis and Battel finished in 9:28.79.
Charlotte Country Day’s girls also won the 4x400.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee (5:02.36 in girls 1600), Rives Boltwood (4:22.05 in boys 1600), Josie Jackson (1:00.02 in girls 400) and Jack Bundy (1:55.61 in boys 800) all won their events, as did the boys 4x800 team (8:06.31).
Mikyra Pettus (12.60 in girls 100) and the 4x100 girls (50.33) won for Oak Ridge.