GREENEVILLE — The latest chapter in the Elizabethton-Greeneville football series went the way of the Greene Devils.
The Cyclones were unable to solve the Greeneville defense in a 21-0 decision at Burley Stadium.
With the win, Greeneville (3-0) takes the driver’s seat in the Region 1-4A race.
Elizabethton continued to battle, but was unable to get anything going on the Greene Devil defense.
Elizabethton was held to 64 yards offensively.
Cade Russell gained 34 tough rushing yards to lead the Cyclone offense.
“Tonight was about us having zero offense,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “We couldn’t establish the run game. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
Greeneville struck quick.
The Greene Devils used a two-minute drive that was capped by a pass from Brady Quillen to Mason Laws for a 50-yard touchdown.
After the Cyclones were held to a three-and-out on their first drive of the game, Adjatay Dabbs had a punt return for a touchdown wiped off the board due to a holding penalty.
Dabbs, however, found the end zone a few plays later as he caught a 24-yard pass from Quillen on fourth-and-15 to send Greeneville into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter proved to be a defensive battle as both teams recorded key stops on fourth down.
After Greeneville’s offensive explosion in the first, the Cyclone defense rose to the occasion.
The Devils scored on their opening drive of the second half when Quillen reached paydirt from 21 yards out.
The Cyclones hung tough from there, however. Elizabethton’s Dalton Mitchell would nab an interception, and Mason Ball recovered a Greeneville fumble.
“The defense was spectacular,” Witten said. “I mean to hold these guys to 21-0 with the amount of snaps they played is pretty remarkable. We’ve got a tough bunch.”
Elizabethton, though, was unable to capitalize on the turnovers.
“Our defense was on the field way too long,” Witten said. “We were just unable to get first downs.”
“We just have to keep working. It is a little bit of growing pains on offense. We have zero identity. We’ve got to work to keep getting better.”
Damien Short had 112 yards on 21 carries to lead Greeneville, while Quillen had 84 rushing yards.
Through the air, Quillen was 13 of 17 for 168 yards with two touchdowns. Laws and Dabbs added 94 and 68 receiving yards, respectively.
The Cyclones are set to take on Daniel Boone next Friday night in a contest to be held at ETSU. Greeneville is slated to travel to Morristown West.
