Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams.
This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
The trio had nice marks in 2010 and 2011 when Greeneville was in the middle of back-to-back state titles. In those years, the three schools combined for season-starting marks of 17-3 and 15-5, respectively.
Greeneville is 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A. Chuckey-Doak is 5-1 and ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 3A, and region-mate West Greene is 6-1 and occupying the No. 15 spot in terms of votes received.
And it’s more impressive this year when considering the Black Knights’ lone loss was to a big private school (Knoxville Catholic). That makes the combined mark 18-1 against public schools as West Greene’s loss was to Northview Academy.
It’s impossible for these schools to make the same run as Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland pulled off in 2021 because Chuckey-Doak and West Greene are in the same classification. But it has still been a banner year so far, highlighted by the Black Knights’ big Region 1-3A win over Unicoi County on Friday.
GETTING TO THE BIG STUFF
Science Hill’s boys and Dobyns-Bennett’s girls will take aim at state championships this week at the Sevierville Golf Club. Both events will take place Thursday and Friday.
The Hilltoppers have won four state championships (2018 was the most recent) and have finished runner-up nine times (including 2019). Knox Halls, East Hamilton, Cookeville, Rockvale, Page, Dickson County and Collierville provide this year’s opposition.
For the Lady Indians, they seek their first team title since 1989. They posted runner-up finishes in 1991 and 2015.
In the girls field are Knox Halls, Cleveland, Cookeville, Murfreesboro Central, Ravenwood, Clarksville and Houston.
In volleyball, districts are underway this week with region action slated for Oct. 10-11. Sectional matches are Oct. 13 with the state event Oct. 18-21 in Murfreesboro.
As for girls soccer, district action is scheduled for next week with region events slated for Oct. 18-20. Sectional matches are Oct. 22 while the state tournament is Oct. 26-29 in Chattanooga.
PROTECTING THE END ZONE
Keeping teams from accomplishing much on the scoreboard has been Daniel Boone’s calling card all season.
The Trailblazers have allowed just 21 points through six games, an average of 3.5 per contest. They rank No. 3 in the state in that category, behind Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, and Chattanooga Tyner. MASE, a Class 1A team, has posted six consecutive shutouts, but their opponents combined record is 9-27.
Tyner, a Class 2A state power, has allowed one fewer point than the Trailblazers and has played seven games for an average of 2.9.
Hampton and Dobyns-Bennett are on the list as well. The Bulldogs are No. 14 with 8.2 points per game while the Indians are No. 16 at 9.3 a contest.
HALL OF FAME
Daniel Boone will honor its 2022 Hall of Fame class Thursday at the high school.
This year’s members are Tammy Church (1984), Allison Langrel (2003), Natalie Sheffey (2012), Bobby Lambert (1973), Mike Cox (1986), Greg Jay (1988) and the 2014 boys’ cross country state championship team (Adam Barnard, James Garst, Josh Routh, Ben Varghese, Mitch Bronstetter, Nick Roth and Jacob Garst).
Also being inducted are Bryan Davenport (1984), Eddie Good (1983), Ron Dykes, and Jimmy and Linda Westmoreland.
The ceremony begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Inductions will begin at 6:15.
On Friday, inductees will be introduced at halftime of Boone’s football game against Science Hill.
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 6. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 5. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville
Class 3A — 6. Chuckey-Doak, 10. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 1. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Daniel Boone
Records may not reveal the level of challenge for the Trailblazers, but all of the Hilltoppers’ losses have come against tough Knoxville-area teams.
And Boone has lost eight of the last nine meetings in this series.
David Crockett at West Ridge
Neither team will make any playoff headway, but this is an important game for momentum.
The Wolves have a chance to finish strong like they did last year while the Pioneers won’t play again until Oct. 21, when they face their biggest regular season game against rival Daniel Boone.
Hampton at Gatlinburg-Pittman
The Bulldogs have been on a roll this season, but a challenge awaits.
The Highlanders’ lone loss came against Alcoa, and they are ranked in the state in Class 3A.