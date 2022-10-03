Science Hill's Tyler Moon takes home the top honors in Northeast Tennessee this week.

WEEKLY HONORS

TOP TEN

Chuckey-Doak jumped two spots to No. 7 after its impressive win over Unicoi County.

Team W-L Prv 1. Greeneville 7-0 1 2. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 2 3. Daniel Boone 6-0 3 4. Hampton 6-0 4 5. Science Hill 4-3 6 6. Elizabethton 2-4 7 7. Chuckey-Doak 5-1 9 8. Unicoi County 6-1 5 9. West Ridge 3-3 10 10. Tennessee High 3-3 8 (tie) West Greene 5-1 NR

Top player

Tyler Moon, Science Hill

It was a busy night in the end zone for the Hilltoppers’ versatile standout. With work at receiver, quarterback and kick returner, Moon cut loose for five touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Morristown East.

He totaled 180 all-purpose yards, scoring with a bang on an 85-yard kickoff return and a 76-yard run. He averaged 16.3 all-purpose yards per opportunity.

Defensive unit

Hampton Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ defense produced a complete shutdown in a 37-0 win over South Greene.

Hampton limited the Rebels’ usually strong offense to a total of minus-eight yards for the game.

The Hogs Award

Science Hill Hilltoppers

It was a brute-force performance for the Hill Hogs.

They pounded Morristown East’s defense to the tune of 320 yards rushing on 43 attempts, an average of 7.4 yards per carry.