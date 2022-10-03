Football Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Quarterback Brady Quillen and his Greeneville teammates have been part of a strong start by Greene County teams this season.

 Todd Brase

Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams.

This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you