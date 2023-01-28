EDITOR’S NOTE: First of an occasional series on memorable games as told from the perspective of the participants.
Having been blessed to appear with two teams that made it the TSSAA state tournament while at Happy Valley and winning the state championship in 1974, it would be easy to think that any of those state tourney games would be the most memorable of my career at HVHS.
While I cherish those memories, it was a Region 1 semifinal on March 6, 1974, that holds the most special of basketball memories for me.
Our 1973-74 Warrior squad was very talented with an excellent basketball IQ. We had at one time been ranked as high as No. 4 in the state in the Class S AP polls. TSSAA was in the second year of divisions and had only two; Class L (Large) and Class S (Small).
There was one team we knew very well, having played against most of their players since they went to elementary school at Hampton, Valley Forge, etc. That team was the top-ranked team in Class S, the Hampton Bulldogs.
As a matter of fact, Hampton was also the third-ranked team among all teams in the state. They had lost only to Dobyns-Bennett, in overtime, in December, after having beaten D-B in November.
Happy Valley and Hampton was quite the match-up in the 1973-74 season. Hampton had beaten us 48-46 during the Christmas holidays at the Hampton Invitational. We were both unbeaten in the conference when we met at Happy Valley in mid-January, with Hampton winning, 54-47.
When we met again in early February at Hampton, we had a chance to tie them for the conference lead. Hampton hit every free throw down the stretch to expand a five-point lead to a final margin of 74-64. It was a tough loss. We lost our chance at tying for the conference lead and we gave up the most points we’d given up all year.
Hampton won the conference with a 12-0 record and we finished second, at 10-2. Our defense had to step up. In our final 13 games, after Hampton put up 74 on us, our defense gave up only 38.9 points per game, holding four teams to 30 or less.
When the Region 1 semifinal game occurred on March 6, 1974, Hampton was the clear favorite, coming into the game with a 33-1 record. We were 22-9. Only the “Dr. Lit” poll favored us, as he had us ranked No. 1 in Class S and Hampton at No. 2.
The former Chuckey-Doak High School was the site of the Region 1 tournament and the crowd was standing room only. We heard many Hampton fans had already made their reservations in Memphis for the state tournament.
Our cheerleaders and fans were second to none and they had us hyped. We were determined to control the tempo of the game and play lock-down defense.
We typically played seven players — Marty Street, Teddy McKeehan, Phil Goulds, Jeff Sisk, Randy Curde, Randy Williams and myself. Hampton typically played six players — Gary Leonard, Randy “Chopper” Ingram, Randy Dunlap, Randy Waycaster, John Paul Mathes and Rick McClain.
We had a great inside-out combo of Street on the inside and McKeehan from downtown. Hampton had a great rebounding team with Leonard, Dunlap and Ingram to go with the outside shooting of Waycaster.
The first quarter was methodical, with Teddy hitting a couple of outside shots and Randy Curde scoring a bucket that provided us a 6-4 lead at the end of one. The intensity of this rivalry game was obvious, as the loser would have their season end.
Marty hit a couple of buckets for us and Gary Leonard muscled his way on the inside and accounted for six points in the second frame. At halftime, we led 16-15. Somehow, in the first half, Hampton shot seven free throws and we had not made it to the line, despite the physical play.
We continued to control the tempo in the third quarter, but the physical play came to a head as the quarter neared its end. Marty picked up his fourth foul with just under two minutes left and went to the bench. With only 15 seconds left in the quarter, Teddy and Randy Dunlap got into it and Teddy was ejected by referee Carroll Meredith.
Dunlap made both free throws and Hampton led, 23-22, going into the fourth quarter. Incredibly, we still had not even attempted a foul shot.
After over two minutes of no scoring in the fourth, Phil got loose for a layup to put us back in the lead, at 24-23. After a Hampton miss, Phil was fouled while shooting and made both free throws to put us up, 26-23.
Randy Waycaster scored to cut the lead to 26-25. Coach Charlie Bayless signaled to me to spread out the offense and run a weave out front. It worked, as Phil and Jeff Sisk scored on layups to make it 30-25.
Hampton tried to utilize a full-court press, which we easily broke, but several missed opportunities at the line by both teams occurred midway through the fourth quarter.
Marty came back in the game and we continued our delay/weave offense. Hampton trailed 33-30, when I broke off the weave for a layup. Hampton turned it over and on the other end, Marty was fouled.
He hit both free throws to make it 37-30 with about 30 seconds left. Hampton missed its next attempt and we got the ball down to Randy Williams, who hit a layup and was fouled. His free throw gave us our final margin of victory, a 40-30 win.
Hampton made 3 of 6 at the line in the fourth quarter. After not getting to the free throw line in the first three quarters, we attempted 14 foul shots in the fourth quarter. The margin of victory could have been much greater, as we only made 6 of 14 and four of the eight misses were one and one opportunities.
I will never forget the jubilation, the celebration and the noise in our locker room. Coach Bayless even stepped out of the locker room because it got too loud for him and he was afraid we’d throw him in the shower. What a feeling!
Hampton finished at 33-2 that year. We finished as state champions, with a 28-9 record.
About four years ago, I was in a conversation with about five people at Milligan and I noticed this guy observing us and staring at me. He got my attention, waved me over and his first words to me were, “I hate you.”
He told me he was from Hampton and had not seen me since that night in 1974 at Chuckey-Doak. He said he was still good friends with several of the Hampton players, whom I respected very much. I told him to tell them hello and meant it. We smiled and shook hands.
Two years later, I was at a place of business and the lady who was handling the transaction asked me my name. I told her and she said I knew it was you. She said, “I haven’t seen you since you all knocked us out of a trip to the state.” No doubt, she went to Hampton.
She was a few years younger than me, but expressed how she still remembers how devastating that loss was to her friends and to the Hampton community. She was very nice to me and we wished each other well.
In 1973-74, Happy Valley and Hampton played each other four times, with Hampton winning the first three. Each team had legendary coaches, with us having Coach Bayless and Hampton having Jerry White.
The total points scored in those four games: Hampton 206 and Happy Valley 197. If you averaged that out, Hampton scored 51.5 points per game to Happy Valley’s 49.3. Yes, those two teams were quite the match-up that season. Whoever won that Region One semifinal game that night of March 6, 1974, was going to win the state championship.
I am forever thankful my Happy Valley Warrior teammates and I came out on top that night, the most memorable game of my Warrior career.
A two-sport high school standout, Buff Walker also played baseball for both Happy Valley and Milligan College. Walker, a member of the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame, and his wife, Debbie, reside in Fort Myers, Fla. They have two sons, Trey and Sky.