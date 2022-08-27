ERWIN — Jake Fox and Lamarkus Dunn connected on three long touchdown passes and combined on another long pass to set up one more score in David Crockett’s 35-0 win over Letcher Central (Ky.) on Friday night.
With Crockett waiting for new lights to be installed at its home field, the game was played at Unicoi County’s Gentry Stadium. The Pioneers (2-0) certainly made themselves at home.
With tight coverage, Dunn made the first touchdown catch on a spectacular grab for a 28-yard touchdown. On the next series, he made even more of an athletic catch to put the ball at the Letcher 5 and set up Jaevon Emile’s 3-yard touchdown run.
On the next two touchdowns, he simply beat the defenders on touchdown plays of 69 and 42 yards. Dunn, the son of former Science Hill basketball star Jovan Johnson, ended with nine catches for 187 yards.
“I had to do it for my boy AC (Aidan Clark),” Dunn said. “I came out and did what I had to. Even though Jake has been out a while, he’s put the work in at practice and he gave me the ball. The scoreboard says it all.”
Fox, who had been sidelined since the start of the season with a shoulder injury, came into the game after an injury to starting quarterback Clark, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. Fox finished 12-of-18 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was a great team effort. We did it all for Aidan,” Fox said. “He’s at home now, just got out of the hospital. But me and Lamar, we’ve been working together all off-season. My shoulder felt great. Six months out, I was ready to get back into it.”
Crockett’s last touchdown came as the result of an alert play by defensive lineman Bryant Sybert. After a botched backward pass, Sybert picked it up and returned it 5 yards for a score.
“That was thanks to Wesley (Bowers), who was about to hit him. The ball came out and I’m taught not to pick it up, but when you’re five yards there, you might as well,” Sybert said. “They called the flag and I thought they were going to call it back, but what a great time.”
It was huge for the defense to pitch a shutout after Letcher Central (1-1) scored 52 points in a win over rival Shelby Valley last Friday night. Jake Whaley had two interceptions for the Pioneers and Dunn had one.
The Crockett players and coaches talked about the tremendous respect they had for Letcher Central, which has seen its community ravaged by recent flooding.
The Cougars were led by quarterback Jonah Little with 69 rushing yards. To simply play has been a challenge with the players still not in school because of the aftermath of the Eastern Kentucky floods. Crockett sent items to Letcher County recently to help out.
“Letcher Central is about like us, a bunch of good country people,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “We sent some things to help them in need because the Good Book tells you to help a brother when he’s down. But, they have good football players.”
Crockett certainly has its share of good players. Dunn was on Friday night with his dominating performance.
“He has a shot to be a tremendous player for us the next few years,” Chandley said. “He’s only right now learning to play the position. He’s only going to continue to get better.”
Next up
David Crockett is scheduled to play its first Region 1-5A game next Friday, when the Pioneers travel to Morristown West.