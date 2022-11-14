As Science Hill and Daniel Boone hit the road for Friday’s state quarterfinal football contests, both will be in the role of underdog.
From a statewide perspective, Maryville is trending as a 93 percent favorite to beat the Hilltoppers. Knoxville West has grown to a 97 percent favorite to end the Trailblazers’ season.
The “why” of those numbers has to do with tradition, execution, history and expectations for Maryville. As for West, it’s more athleticism, big-play ability, and perhaps the Trailblazers’ precarious injury situation.
But it seems short-sighted to completely count out either of our Northeast Tennessee teams. Here’s a look at four reasons why Science Hill could pull off the upset, and the same number for a potential Boone win.
SCIENCE HILL
1. Tyler Moon
In the first meeting against Maryville, he only had 11 touches but still managed 158 all-purpose yards for an average of 14.4. He had 22 touches against Farragut for 303 yards and an almost identical per-touch average of 15.0.
If Moon gets 25-plus touches against Maryville, he might do some damage.
2. Offensive line
Although it would be tough to quantify, this may be the best line in Hilltoppers’ history.
3. Defensive opportunism
Science Hill has given up some yards, but the Hilltoppers have made countless big plays during their recent four-game winning streak. Sometimes it only takes one or two big defensive plays to tilt the scales.
4. Recent NET success
Can’t becomes can when it happens. Over the past decade or so, this meant state football titles for Greeneville, Elizabethton, and a championship appearance for Hampton. Toss in Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball title last year, and fortunes have changed for our area. Plus, the Indians played Maryville to a one-score game in the 2020 quarterfinals.
DANIEL BOONE
1. Line and linebackers
Boone will be stressed more than any point this season. But there’s a reason why the Trailblazers have allowed seven or fewer points eight times, and no more than 20 in any game this season. It’s called great defense.
2. The kicker
Ben Shrewsbury is one of the state’s best weapons. He’s hit NFL-distance field goals in each of the last two weeks. He can change a game with a punt, and teams better bring an 80-yard map after Boone kicks off.
3. “Boone-a-tude”
Many times over the years, Boone has gone nose to nose with faster, bigger and more athletic teams and still either won or come close to it. It’s an attitude of county-school toughness that plays well in the postseason.
4. The dream
Boone and county cousin David Crockett have combined to play over 100 football seasons and never made it past this game. Why not now?
HOOP REBOOT
Defending Class 4A state basketball champion Dobyns-Bennett will get a unique, and nostalgic, season opener Tuesday.
The Indians will host Hampton at Sevier Middle School in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at 7:30 p.m. D-B is unable to use the Buck Van Huss Dome as it undergoes inspections and repairs.
“We are excited to get on the floor to start our season,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “Opening up at Sevier is pretty cool because it was the original high school location and several people in the community have good memories of basketball games being played in there. I’m hoping for a good crowd to bring back reflections of those times.”
Poore said his team is learning how to deal with the new role of being a defending state champion.
“There will be excitement from our community and fans, but our team has adjusted its focus,” Poore said. “We are approaching this season as the aspiring state champions and are not consumed with past accomplishments. This team hasn’t accomplished anything yet, but we have high expectations and have been working hard to accomplish our goals.”
GAGE McKINNEY
Cloudland was eliminated from the Class 1A football playoffs with Friday’s loss to Oliver Springs, but Gage McKinney finished off an impressive season with another good game.
The senior running back rushed for 176 yards to end the year with 2,689. That’s the second-best total in Northeast Tennessee history behind former teammate Seth Birchfield, who had 2,718 last season. McKinney ranked No. 13 on the state’s all-time list for rushing yards in a single season.
McKinney entered his name in two other spots in the TSSAA record books. His 58 carries in the first round against Oakdale is the top total of all time, and his 48 attempts against Oliver Springs is tied for fifth on the all-time state list.
QUARTERFINAL NOTES
Class 6A
Maryville encountered its roughest regular season in 22 years, but the playoff excellence remains untarnished.
The Rebels have won 22 consecutive quarterfinal contests and most of the games haven’t been close. However, the Rebels’ last two quarterfinal games were one-score margins: 35-28 over Dobyns-Bennett in 2021, and 28-21 over Farragut last year.
Class 5A
Although it only has one title under its belt, Knoxville West has an impressive all-time playoff record of 35-18. The Rebels won the Class 5A title in 2014.
West made it to the semifinals last year, losing to eventual champion Powell.
Class 4A
It may seem a little boastful to say the Greeneville game against Anderson County will decide the Class 4A state title. But the teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and Greeneville’s region has produced four of the last five state titles.
The Greene Devils have owned the Mavericks in recent history, beating them four straight times in the playoffs (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).
Class 3A
Gatlinburg-Pittman has lost just once this season, but it was an emphatic 52-17 decision against Alcoa.
The Tornadoes appear to be on the fast track to their eighth straight title and 21st overall.
Class 2A
With Hampton out of the equation, Chattanooga Tyner’s path to the finals looks a little smoother.
Class 1A
Coalfield is a big favorite this week, having beaten Oliver Springs 50-0 just a few weeks ago.