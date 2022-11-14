Rylan Trout (copy)

Daniel Boone's Rylan Trout (21) runs away from a Knoxville Central player in Friday's second-round game.

 Todd Brase

As Science Hill and Daniel Boone hit the road for Friday’s state quarterfinal football contests, both will be in the role of underdog.

From a statewide perspective, Maryville is trending as a 93 percent favorite to beat the Hilltoppers. Knoxville West has grown to a 97 percent favorite to end the Trailblazers’ season.

