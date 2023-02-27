KINGSPORT — Andrea Flores’ remarkable freshman year lives on, thanks to her remarkable shooting.
The Daniel Boone youngster made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, helping the Lady Trailblazers survive West Ridge 68-62 in Monday’s Region 1-4A semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
The shots didn’t always come easy against West Ridge’s 2-3 zone. But when the Lady Wolves pulled even in the fourth quarter, Flores delivered again. Just five seconds after Allie Reilly’s tying layup, Flores drained her fifth triple through contact for a four-point play and a 50-46 lead.
“We’ve played them three times already, so we kind of knew what they were going to run,” Flores said. “At practices, coach put in new offensive plays and we just worked to try and get it inside and out.”
And it worked well, to the tune of 11 3-pointers for the Lady Blazers (25-8) — enjoying their best season since 2018. Josie Jenkins made four 3-pointers while finishing with 14 points.
WHAT POSTSEASON PRESSURE?
The Lady Blazers had won the previous three meetings this season against West Ridge by 20, 12 and 11 points. But the close game didn’t rattle Daniel Boone, which shot 11-of-14 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Senior post Kylie Beach matched up against West Ridge junior center Alexis Hood, who averaged a double-double during the regular season. Beach helped limit Hood to seven points, both of her field goals coming in the third quarter.
“We told Kylie to just be big and have your hands up, make her shoot over the top, make it difficult,” Boone coach Justin Humphries said. “We had to avoid giving her offensive rebounds because she’s tough on the offensive boards.”
PACK COMEBACK
Fallon Taylor made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Her last ended a 7-0 run and cut Boone’s lead to 59-58 with 1:46 remaining. Senior Rachel Niebruegge answered Beach’s layup with a pull-up jumper to keep the deficit 61-60. But the Lady Blazers didn’t allow another field goal for the final 1:22.
Niebruegge and Taylor both scored 15 to lead the Lady Wolves, who finished 18-16.
“Those are two special kids,” an emotional West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “Rachel, she’s a tough one to lose. That kid’s got heart. She’s been the heart and soul of our team.”
Lillian Bates added 10 for West Ridge. Beach and Kyleigh Bacon both scored seven for the Lady Blazers.
BEARETTES ELIMINATE JEFFERSON CO.
Sevier County avenged its District 2-4A semifinal loss with a 58-45 triumph over the Lady Patriots in Monday’s late Region 1-4A semifinal.
Cybil Penland and Kinley Loveday both scored 13 points for the Bearettes (24-7), with Aubree Laney adding 12 and Hailey Williams 10.
Makenzie Alvey had 12 and Madi Hawk 11 for Jefferson County (20-12).
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone faces Sevier County for the Region 1-4A championship Wednesday. Tip at the Tribe Athletic Complex is set for 7 p.m.