KINGSPORT — Andrea Flores’ remarkable freshman year lives on, thanks to her remarkable shooting.

The Daniel Boone youngster made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, helping the Lady Trailblazers survive West Ridge 68-62 in Monday’s Region 1-4A semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

