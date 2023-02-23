FRANKLIN — Four Science Hill boys and one girl advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals of the TSSAA Class AA state individual wrestling championships Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Stiles Miller in the 113-pound weight class won his first-round match by pinfall and then scored a 3-1 decision over Nate Graham from Station Camp.
The Hilltoppers’ talented freshman Chase Smalling won two matches by pinfall at 120.
Devon Medina pinned Anson Dickerson from Springfield and then took a 9-5 decision over Hayven Jenkins from Oakland.
Heavyweight Keimel Redford won two matches by pinfall, including a quarterfinal victory over Will Parodi of Pigeon Forge.
On the girls side, Sawyer Ward had wins by major decision and pinfall at 138.
Alex Costello at 120 and Ansley Reed at 126 won their first-round matchups, but fell in the quarterfinals.
The Norman brothers romped into the winners’ bracket semifinals for Dobyns-Bennett.
Max Norman, who won the state title at 145 pounds a year ago, had two quick pinfalls at 160. He needed just 21 seconds to beat Ravenwood’s Alex Osburn in the quarterfinals.
Teammate Titus Norman picked up a pair of falls at 126.
Mason Jakob at 113 and Garret Crowder at 220 also scored a pair of pinfalls to reach the semifinal round.
Dobyns-Bennett had wrestlers in all 14 weight classes and four won their opening-round matches before suffering quarterfinal losses. They included: Bryce Pulitzer at 106, Gavin Armstrong at 132, Jake Dempsey at 170 and Nikolas Burke at 182.
In the girls’ competition, Alivia Ryan reached the winner’s bracket semifinals in the 100-pound class.
Brady Chatman from West Ridge won his first-round match at 145, but lost by pinfall to Brayden Leach from Summit in the quarterfinals.
Angel Coger opened her day in the girls’ 165 bracket with a win, but also fell in the quarterfinal.
CLASS A
Volunteer’s Evan Glass earned his way to the Class A winners’ bracket semifinal. He won by a first-round pinfall in the opening round and then hung on for a 2-0 decision over Zachary Lewis from Eagleville in the quarterfinals.
Four Sullivan East wrestlers won first-round matches. Donavan Smith Peters at 138, Dawson Jones at 160 and Marshall Jones at 195 all were victorious before falling in the quarterfinal round. Wachipi Hamelryck opened with a win in the girls’ 120 class.
David Crockett was shut out in the first round. The Pioneers had six representatives at the state meet and Colton Ferrell received a bye in his 170 consolation round match, while Gabe Ferrell lost in a sudden victory to Dylan Jackson from Pigeon Forge at 182.