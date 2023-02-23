TSSAA logo.jpg

FRANKLIN — Four Science Hill boys and one girl advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals of the TSSAA Class AA state individual wrestling championships Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Stiles Miller in the 113-pound weight class won his first-round match by pinfall and then scored a 3-1 decision over Nate Graham from Station Camp.

