The first quarter did not go the way Daniel Boone’s football team envisioned.
The Trailblazers had two Jackson Jenkins interceptions returned for touchdowns in their first four drives, and that was ultimately the difference in a 28-14 season-opening loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville on Friday night in Gray.
“We were going to have a lot of mistakes, and we knew that coming in with no scrimmages or anything like that,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids’ effort was pretty good all night. Three plays were really the difference in the game: those two ‘pick-sixes’ and a busted coverage. Take those plays away and we played OK defensively.”
BAD START
Jenkins’ second pass of the evening fell into the hands of Grant Serchi, who returned it 30 yards for the score and things didn’t get much better after that.
Luke Myers stepped in front of a Boone receiver coming over the middle and took it back 70 yards to jump CAK out to a 14-0 lead without having gained a first down on offense yet.
“I talked to Jeremy on Sunday when I was coming back from Florida because I saw they were looking for a game, too,” CAK head coach Travis Mozingo said. “Those two picks were huge. That was the whole difference in the game and our offense was having a hard time doing anything in that first half.”
MADE UP FOR IT
Jenkins in the second quarter made up for his mistakes with a 25-yard pass to running back Brennan Blair coming out of the backfield.
On the ’Blazers’ next possession, it took all of two plays to score again as Devon White saw a gaping hole open on the right side of the line and took it 51 yards.
PASSING GAME CLICKS
Warriors senior quarterback Ryan Degges started clicking in the second half.
On a roll-out pass to his left, Degges heaved up the pigskin and fellow senior Caleb Sparkman came down with it and broke the tie midway through the third.
Degges connected with JD Presley for 31 yards with 11.1 second left in the period to give the final margin.
“Ryan is one of those kids that when we voted for captains like a week or so ago, 47 of our 50 kids voted for him,” Mozingo said. “He just brings that kind of leadership to the field.”
STATS
Degges was 13 for 22 for 150 yards and two scores. Blair had 20 rushes for 68 yards for Boone.