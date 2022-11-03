It was an impressive regular season for area high school football players.
Cloudland running back Gage McKinney pounded away for over 2,000 yards to win the area's rushing title. He ranked No. 3 in the state of Tennessee with 2,141, and was in the top 30 nationally.
Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher passed for 2,202 yards, which placed him No. 9 in the state. His teammate, Masun Tate, led Northeast Tennessee with 721 receiving yards.
In the touchdowns department, Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards was the NET king with 30 scores. He ranked No. 4 in Tennessee.
Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock topped the area with 25 touchdown passes. He was one scoring toss short of a top 10 finish in the state.
Defensively, Daniel Boone's Henry Hamlin was a tackle machine. He led Northeast Tennessee with 122 stops, which put him in the No. 6 spot in the state.
Unicoi County's Garrett Sellars picked off an area-best seven passes, which ranked him in a tie for second place in Tennessee.
Greeneville's Amanuel Dickson led with 18 tackles for loss.
Hampton's Luke Belcher and Boone's Luke Scott shared the sack crown with eight apiece.
Greeneville's Cooper Graham made the most extra points with 53 to rank No. 2 in the state. Daniel Boone's Ben Shrewsbury was the most accurate, hitting all 39 of his attempts to rank No. 3 among kickers with a perfect percentage.
Shrewsbury also was the area's top field goal maker with eight successful tries, a total that ranked in a tie for No. 3 in Tennessee. David Crockett's Chase Schroeck was a perfect 5 for 5 on the season, ranking No. 4 in the state among kickers with a perfect percentage.