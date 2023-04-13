How many soccer players would like to say they made the U.S. National team, played in a European tournament, and scored a goal during a multi-game run to a championship win over France?
Johnson City native Maddie Padelski has those things on her resume.
And, oh, by the way, she’s a 15-year-old high school student.
Yes, Padelski is quite the accomplished soccer player. She cut her teeth in the sport while running on the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department fields before taking on travel soccer. Her and her family moved to Nolensville, which is located about 22 miles southeast of Nashville, several years ago.
Now she’s a starter for the U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team, which is made up of players from 12 different states. The group will be working to earn a berth in the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR
Padelski’s rise to the national scene started last year with an Elite Clubs National League showcase event in Houston.
Scouts became aware of her abilities, asked for film, and eventually Padelski — who is the granddaughter of Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner — was invited to her first camp. It was held in October in Portland, Oregon. Another camp followed and Padelski made the cut.
But she didn’t know it until last month, when she was enjoying a trip to Disney World.
“My family got me a cake that said, ‘Bonjour’ on it,” Padelski said. “That’s how I found out. It couldn’t get much better than to be in Disney and find out I made the team.”
READY TO ROLL
Padelski had her travel papers in order, just in case. So when she got the call, she flew from Nashville to Atlanta to meet her new teammates.
Then it was a nine-hour flight from Atlanta to France.
“It was my first time going to Europe,” Padelski said. “I only slept like an hour of the flight, so it was kind of rough. But it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”
The players got one day off before hitting a regular routine of training and games.
“We had a game every other day,” Padelski said. “In-between we would have recovery sessions.”
THE GOAL
In the team’s second game, an exhibition match, Padelski gathered in a long ball from a defender, made a touch, and struck the ball into the net in the 38th minute.
“I was real excited to get my first international goal,” Padelski said. “I jumped on my teammate. She said she thought I was going to knock her over.”
Padelski helped her team go undefeated in pool play before beating France 1-0 in the championship.
BEING IN FRANCE
“At first I was kind of overwhelmed because that’s such a great opportunity,” Padelski said. “As time went on I got used to it and adapted to it, and kept level headed.”
Padelski said she didn’t have any problem with the French cuisine.
“I loved the food,” she said. “It was so good.”
ONE EYE ON THE BOOKS
With school still in session, Padelski tried to keep up via the Internet.
“Most of my stuff was online,” she said. “The teachers were all really cool about it. I got done as much as I could, and they understood. I just have to play catch up now.”
THE FUTURE
Padelski has her sights set on one day playing for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“That’s my main goal,” she said. “It has always been my dream. That and playing professional soccer. Those are goals I’m working toward.”
ROAD TO SUCCESS
There are many reasons why Padelski has enjoyed soccer success.
“I always thank God,” she said. “And all my past coaches have taught me everything I know, and my parents are super supportive. They always have my back.
“Soccer was not in my family. My parents would put me in every sport, but I always came back to soccer. I went to a women’s World Cup game when I was nine years old, and I said, ‘I want to be like them.’ And my dad always helped me to push myself and get better. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Padelski said she knows there is more work to do.
“I think the more experience I get, I will have more confidence,” she said.