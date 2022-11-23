BLUFF CITY — A nearly-perfect overtime period propelled the West Ridge basketball team to its fourth consecutive win on Wednesday at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.

In the extra period, the Wolves were 4-for-4 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in an 85-77 win over Mountain Mission School.

