When the finished product shows up under the lights, something important can get lost in the shuffle: hard work by the high school football players.
Science Hill will play host to Farragut in a second-round TSSAA Class 6A contest Friday night. And if recent history holds true, attendance will be disappointing for the Hilltoppers’ side.
Does it affect the players? Science Hill sophomore linebacker Baylor Necessary said yes.
“It bothers me a little bit, but we really have to focus on the game,” said Necessary, who is the leader of a defensive unit that is a big reason the Hilltoppers are still playing. “But even the coaches notice it, and we sort of point it out before the game. It’s something we can’t really do anything about.
“I would love it if it was a huge crowd and packed Friday night. It would be amazing.”
Have the Hilltoppers earned a big crowd? They went undefeated while winning the Region 1-6A championship. They defeated their biggest rival, Dobyns-Bennett, in thrilling come-from-behind fashion. They can — if they defeat Farragut — tie their deepest-ever penetration into postseason play.
But even if all of those things don’t add up to earning a few more people at the games, what about the sheer amount of hard work these players put in to get ready for a game?
Necessary estimated he spends between 18 and 23 hours per week to prepare for Friday night. He’s not alone as his teammates also put forth the effort.
As an example of what it takes to be a high school football player these days, here’s a day-by-day look at Necessary’s football-work schedule.
SATURDAY (3-4 hours)
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Necessary gets up in the morning and hits film study. There’s plenty available on HUDL, and he takes advantage while watching with his dad, Brian, who played linebacker at Sullivan North and Tusculum College.
“This week I’ve watched Farragut’s offense, special teams, and even their defense in case I’m needed on offense as a tight end or H-back,” Necessary.
After watching film, Necessary goes to the gym to lift weights.
SUNDAY (1-2 hours)
“I’m probably still sore from Friday’s game,” Necessary. “So I stretch a little bit and go to the gym again.”
He watches more film before going outside and running.
MONDAY (3-4 hours)
After school, it’s time to hit the practice field.
“It’s a walk-through practice,” Necessary said. “We go over coverages, blitzes, and stuff.”
Homework is next, followed by more film study.
“I’m watching Farragut’s linemen, seeing how big they are, and how fast they are, and seeing if they have good feet,” Necessary said.
TUESDAY (4 hours)
It’s time for hitting as the Hilltoppers go through a tough practice.
“We practice in full pads and go over everything,” Necessary said. “We hate Tuesday practices. It’s hard football practice.”
Back at the house, it’s time to watch more film.
“I watch Farragut’s linemen the most because that’s what affects me the most,” Necessary said.
WEDNESDAY (3 hours)
Another hard practice is in store, but not as tough as Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of blitzing that day, and technique stuff,” Necessary said. “And it’s usually the day we start thinking more about the game.”
After practice, Necessary hits the gym again.
THURSDAY (1-2 hours)
Similar to Monday, a walk-through practice is held.
“It’s very light, in 7-on-7 uniforms,” Necessary said. “We go over plays, coverage, everything.”
FRIDAY (3-4 hours)
It’s a lot of mental preparation, especially once school lets out.
Necessary and his teammates eat together before heading to the field house for an afternoon power nap, usually in the film room.
After the game, it’s back home and, you guessed it, more film study.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Hilltoppers’ athletic director Keith Turner said the school needs a longer loyalty from fans.
“Overall, our fans are fans for Science Hill when their kids are here for three or four years,” Turner said. “We need more of them to be lifelong fans. We have some, the Kermit Tipton group that played in the 1950s and 1960s, who are still buying tickets, but they are getting older.”
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said the players’ efforts are strong, and the community support should follow. And it’s not just about the football team getting a chance to feel the love from Johnson City. It’s important for all Science Hill athletics.
“If football died, all high school athletics would die,” Carter said. “You wouldn’t have bands or cheerleaders. The funding source would be gone. And if you lose high school athletics, I believe it would destroy our public schools. And if some kids aren’t involved in high school athletics, they would be involved in something else — and it’s usually not good.
“I believe high school football is that important. It’s more than winning football games. This is a vehicle to try to get things right.”