Family is a word often tossed around by sports teams, but it truly describes this season’s Unicoi County basketball squad.
The Blue Devils defeated Carter 77-63 at home in Monday’s TSSAA Class 3A sectional to set off a wild celebration in front of a loud, packed gym. After all, it had been 37 years since Unicoi County had qualified for the state tournament.
For head coach Jordan Simmons, there was an extra sense of satisfaction. His nephew, Jackson, was the team’s leading scorer with 21 points and did his job defensively, holding Carter star Nick Ellis to seven points in the second half.
Same as the previous week when the Blue Devils won the Region 1-3A tournament, Simmons also got to celebrate with his son, Brady — one of the team’s reserves.
“It’s a really cool experience when you look at my situation. It’s pretty cool having Jackson out there playing and Brady getting to experience this with us. But for me, I feel like all 15 kids are mine and we have that connection that goes beyond player-coach. We have that family connection with us.
“It encompasses what our program is. The back of our practice jerseys reads family. That’s one thing we push with the program. It’s not just this year’s team or the kids at the school now. It’s the guys who have come before them and are going to come after.”
For some schools, a 37-year state playoff drought wouldn’t be much of a surprise. But consider, Unicoi County has ranked near the top of the win list for area schools throughout the past 25 years.
Star players like Logan Lyle, who played professionally in Australia, all-time leading scorer Trevor Hensley and guard Cameron Miller, now a part of the coaching staff, have been on some of the talented teams.
“It’s been an unreal line of players, coaches and teams,” Simmons said. “To be the team that finally knocked through that Knoxville barrier and made it to Murfreesboro, it’s not just for these 15 guys, it’s for all the guys that came before us and left everything on the line. When we step on the court at the Murphy Center, we’re going to have a lot of people there in spirit.”
They will have a trio of seniors there in person with Grant Hensley, the team’s leading scorer for the season, Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle. Hensley admitted there’s been plenty of nervous energy since the team finally broke through and achieved their No. 1 goal.
“It’s been hard to sleep since I’ve been so excited. History has been made, but it’s been hard to wrap my head around it,” he said. “For the program, we got together before the season and made our goals. Getting to the state was our No. 1 goal. We’ve been working so hard for it and to accomplish it, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
While his brother ranks No. 1 on the school’s all-time scoring list, there’s been a little bit of teasing from Grant. But in the end, those family bonds are tight, with Trevor helping him become a better player.
“I know we joke about that, who’s the better Hensley. But really, we pull for each other and it’s all support,” Grant said. “He’s been watching film with me and helping me prepare for this.”
Johnson transferred from Sullivan East his sophomore year. His older brother, Mason, was part of the first Patriots team to ever make the state tournament in 2017. While there has been some heated games between Unicoi County and East over the years, Johnson was quickly accepted as part of the Blue Devils program.
In addition, Sullivan East supporters were some of the first to congratulate him and his Unicoi teammates after their Monday victory.
“It’s been everything to be a part of this program. When I moved, everybody took me in and it’s been a great community for me and my family,” Johnson said. “With Grant, Lucas and me, we’ve had a great three-year run and have reached our goals. Everybody plays so hard in practice and in games. When you can reach your goals, it’s surreal.”
Slagle’s father, Donnie, was a freshman for the Blue Devils the last time Unicoi County reached the state tournament in 1986. He didn’t get to play on the varsity team in the tournament. Since then, cousins Connor and Clay Simpson were standouts for the Blue Devils program whose teams came up just short of making back to Murfreesboro.
“Connor was the first one to hug me when I got off the floor and Clay was the first one to call me as soon as I got out of the gym,” Slagle said. “They’re happy as all get-out. We all support each other.”
There has been support throughout the whole county from Erwin and Unicoi to the communities like Limestone Cove, Spivey Mountain, Rock Creek, Temple Hill and Flag Pond. As someone whose grown up a Blue Devil since day one, it’s particularly meaningful for Slagle, also a star on the football and baseball fields.
“It’s huge. This is something I’ve grown up my whole life wanting to do,” Slagle said. “We’ve got the team that’s done it and I believe we have the talent to go down there and win games.”